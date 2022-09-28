ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Claeys, Castillo each have hat tricks in leading Shelby over Lakeview

Carson Claeys and Mauricio Castillo each had a hat trick as the Shelby boys soccer team shutout Lakeview, 7-0 at home in a non-conference game Thursday night. Alan Arreola had the other Tigers’ goal. It was the seventh straight win for the Tigers, who improved their record to 10-8...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport captures ‘Battle on the Bayou’ with convincing victory over Spring Lake

The Flores boys have produced plenty of highlights at Fruitport over the years, but on Friday night, it was the baby’s turn to be the hero in the “Battle on the Bayou.”. Payton Flores, a senior defensive end and the youngest of the five Flores brothers, produced the key play of the game – stripping the ball out of the arms of a Spring Lake running back midway through the third quarter, then racing 68 yards for a touchdown.
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Dirheimer sparks Fremont to 38-16 victory over Orchard View

MUSKEGON — Justin Dirheimer has been carrying the rushing load for the Fremont Packers this season. On Friday night, Dirheimer rushed 30 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns and led the Packers to a 38-16 victory over host Orchard View. Dirheimer scored on runs of 12, 9 and 6 yards.
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Second half dooms Grand Haven in 35-14 loss to West Ottawa

GRAND HAVEN – — This season’s struggles continue for the Grand Haven football team. The Bucs dropped an OK Red matchup against Holland West Ottawa, 35-14, on Friday evening. The action was close in the opening half and the Bucs trailed by just six points at 13-7.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28

Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback

REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
REED CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven falls to Caledonia in three sets

The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in OK Conference-Red competition against Caledonia on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three close sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith led the offense with 13 kills and five kills respectively. Melina Teunis added seven digs with four kills. Taylor...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall flexes its muscle in 42-8 victory over Oakridge

The Whitehall Vikings have had Friday’s date circled on the calendar for more than a year. That’s because in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Oakridge Eagles traveled to Whitehall and left with a 32-19 victory on the Vikings’ home field. That result left a bad...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hellmann leads Mona Shores past Reeths-Puffer in three sets

The Mona Shores volleyball team had a good night against Reeths-Puffer on Thursday evening. The Sailors notched an OK Conference-Green win in three straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-8). Kyann Hellmann led for the Sailors with 30 assists, seven aces and five digs. Ava Dunn made 11 kills, while Jersey VanderWall...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern gets by Baldwin in five sets

Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team found itself in a battle with Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night, being pressed to five sets before emerging with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The Cardinals were forced into comeback mode right at the...
BALDWIN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart off to best start in 30 years with win over Mason County Central

When it had to, Hart ran the ball right down Mason County Central’s throat Friday night and sealed a 22-16 victory on the road in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Hart successfully bounced back from last week’s 55-14 loss at North Muskegon, and improved its record to 4-2 on the season, the Pirates’ best start in 30 years.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater gets three-set victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy

Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon gets by Hart 5-2 in WMC soccer action

North Muskegon’s boys soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference contest was played at North Muskegon. Hart was undefeated at 6-0-1 in its last seven game before Wednesday’s setback. Dallyn Ellis scored two goals to lead...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

As expected, area’s new coaches producing mixed results

MUSKEGON– — New coach, new attitude, renewed hope … but how long does that euphoria last?. The Muskegon area boasts eight first-year head varsity football coaches this fall and, for some, the excitement of August continues on as the nights turn cooler and the green leaves start to turn into fall colors.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake drops OK Conference Blue volleyball match to Unity Christian

The Spring Lake volleyball team dropped a match to Unity Christian in OK Conference-Blue action on Thursday evening. The Lakers fell in three sets (23-25, 14-25, 14-25). Ella Andree and Kalli Lewkowski led the production with eight digs and five kills apiece. Avery Britt threw in eight assists and two...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Romero, Cerhiori, Maitner score goals as Oakridge shuts out Whitehall

The Oakridge boys soccer team tallied a West Michigan Conference win against Whitehall on Wednesday evening. The Eagles topped the Vikings by a score of 3-1. Arturo Romero, Vance Cerchiori and Zach Maitner posted a goal apiece for the Eagles. Assists on the goals came from Tyler Lewis, Romero and...
WHITEHALL, MI

