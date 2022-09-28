The Flores boys have produced plenty of highlights at Fruitport over the years, but on Friday night, it was the baby’s turn to be the hero in the “Battle on the Bayou.”. Payton Flores, a senior defensive end and the youngest of the five Flores brothers, produced the key play of the game – stripping the ball out of the arms of a Spring Lake running back midway through the third quarter, then racing 68 yards for a touchdown.

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO