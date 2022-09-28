Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Claeys, Castillo each have hat tricks in leading Shelby over Lakeview
Carson Claeys and Mauricio Castillo each had a hat trick as the Shelby boys soccer team shutout Lakeview, 7-0 at home in a non-conference game Thursday night. Alan Arreola had the other Tigers’ goal. It was the seventh straight win for the Tigers, who improved their record to 10-8...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport captures ‘Battle on the Bayou’ with convincing victory over Spring Lake
The Flores boys have produced plenty of highlights at Fruitport over the years, but on Friday night, it was the baby’s turn to be the hero in the “Battle on the Bayou.”. Payton Flores, a senior defensive end and the youngest of the five Flores brothers, produced the key play of the game – stripping the ball out of the arms of a Spring Lake running back midway through the third quarter, then racing 68 yards for a touchdown.
localsportsjournal.com
Dirheimer sparks Fremont to 38-16 victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — Justin Dirheimer has been carrying the rushing load for the Fremont Packers this season. On Friday night, Dirheimer rushed 30 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns and led the Packers to a 38-16 victory over host Orchard View. Dirheimer scored on runs of 12, 9 and 6 yards.
localsportsjournal.com
Young, Dykman lead WMC past Fruitport Calvary Christian in Friday night volleyball action
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team topped Fruitport Calvary Christian in three sets on Friday evening. The Warriors claimed the win with set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. WMC’s Kendal Young had 27 assists and five aces, while Emily Fett scored three aces and made three assists. Sydney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Second half dooms Grand Haven in 35-14 loss to West Ottawa
GRAND HAVEN – — This season’s struggles continue for the Grand Haven football team. The Bucs dropped an OK Red matchup against Holland West Ottawa, 35-14, on Friday evening. The action was close in the opening half and the Bucs trailed by just six points at 13-7.
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28
Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback
REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven falls to Caledonia in three sets
The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in OK Conference-Red competition against Caledonia on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three close sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith led the offense with 13 kills and five kills respectively. Melina Teunis added seven digs with four kills. Taylor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall flexes its muscle in 42-8 victory over Oakridge
The Whitehall Vikings have had Friday’s date circled on the calendar for more than a year. That’s because in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Oakridge Eagles traveled to Whitehall and left with a 32-19 victory on the Vikings’ home field. That result left a bad...
localsportsjournal.com
Gauthier has big night for Shelby as Tigers get by Whitehall in girls volleyball action
It was just the kind of test the Shelby girls volleyball team needed as the Tigers look forward to the post-season tournament, as they were pressed to the limit by Whitehall in Thursday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division match on the road. The Tigers defeated the Vikings in...
localsportsjournal.com
Hellmann leads Mona Shores past Reeths-Puffer in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team had a good night against Reeths-Puffer on Thursday evening. The Sailors notched an OK Conference-Green win in three straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-8). Kyann Hellmann led for the Sailors with 30 assists, seven aces and five digs. Ava Dunn made 11 kills, while Jersey VanderWall...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern gets by Baldwin in five sets
Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team found itself in a battle with Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night, being pressed to five sets before emerging with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The Cardinals were forced into comeback mode right at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Hart off to best start in 30 years with win over Mason County Central
When it had to, Hart ran the ball right down Mason County Central’s throat Friday night and sealed a 22-16 victory on the road in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Hart successfully bounced back from last week’s 55-14 loss at North Muskegon, and improved its record to 4-2 on the season, the Pirates’ best start in 30 years.
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater gets three-set victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon gets by Hart 5-2 in WMC soccer action
North Muskegon’s boys soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference contest was played at North Muskegon. Hart was undefeated at 6-0-1 in its last seven game before Wednesday’s setback. Dallyn Ellis scored two goals to lead...
localsportsjournal.com
As expected, area’s new coaches producing mixed results
MUSKEGON– — New coach, new attitude, renewed hope … but how long does that euphoria last?. The Muskegon area boasts eight first-year head varsity football coaches this fall and, for some, the excitement of August continues on as the nights turn cooler and the green leaves start to turn into fall colors.
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake drops OK Conference Blue volleyball match to Unity Christian
The Spring Lake volleyball team dropped a match to Unity Christian in OK Conference-Blue action on Thursday evening. The Lakers fell in three sets (23-25, 14-25, 14-25). Ella Andree and Kalli Lewkowski led the production with eight digs and five kills apiece. Avery Britt threw in eight assists and two...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores defense halts potent Zeeland West in battle of state ranked
Mona Shores flexed its defensive muscle in a 34-6 thumping of Zeeland West on Friday. The No. 5 ranked Sailors (Div. 2) suffocated the No. 4 ranked Dux (Div. 3) after letting Zeeland West into the end zone on its first possession for a 6-0 lead. Mona Shores responded with...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores settles for third-place finish in OK Green tennis tournament; Reeths-Puffer fifth
The Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer boys tennis teams competed in the OK Green tournament on Friday. The Sailors finished in third place with 40 points, while the Rockets posted a fifth-place finish with 32. Drew Hackney was dominant for the Sailors and didn’t give up a single match at No....
localsportsjournal.com
Romero, Cerhiori, Maitner score goals as Oakridge shuts out Whitehall
The Oakridge boys soccer team tallied a West Michigan Conference win against Whitehall on Wednesday evening. The Eagles topped the Vikings by a score of 3-1. Arturo Romero, Vance Cerchiori and Zach Maitner posted a goal apiece for the Eagles. Assists on the goals came from Tyler Lewis, Romero and...
Comments / 0