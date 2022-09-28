Read full article on original website
Whitehall flexes its muscle in 42-8 victory over Oakridge
The Whitehall Vikings have had Friday’s date circled on the calendar for more than a year. That’s because in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Oakridge Eagles traveled to Whitehall and left with a 32-19 victory on the Vikings’ home field. That result left a bad...
Dirheimer sparks Fremont to 38-16 victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — Justin Dirheimer has been carrying the rushing load for the Fremont Packers this season. On Friday night, Dirheimer rushed 30 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns and led the Packers to a 38-16 victory over host Orchard View. Dirheimer scored on runs of 12, 9 and 6 yards.
Hart off to best start in 30 years with win over Mason County Central
When it had to, Hart ran the ball right down Mason County Central’s throat Friday night and sealed a 22-16 victory on the road in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Hart successfully bounced back from last week’s 55-14 loss at North Muskegon, and improved its record to 4-2 on the season, the Pirates’ best start in 30 years.
Young, Dykman lead WMC past Fruitport Calvary Christian in Friday night volleyball action
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team topped Fruitport Calvary Christian in three sets on Friday evening. The Warriors claimed the win with set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. WMC’s Kendal Young had 27 assists and five aces, while Emily Fett scored three aces and made three assists. Sydney...
Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback
REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
Gauthier has big night for Shelby as Tigers get by Whitehall in girls volleyball action
It was just the kind of test the Shelby girls volleyball team needed as the Tigers look forward to the post-season tournament, as they were pressed to the limit by Whitehall in Thursday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division match on the road. The Tigers defeated the Vikings in...
White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28
Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
Second half dooms Grand Haven in 35-14 loss to West Ottawa
GRAND HAVEN – — This season’s struggles continue for the Grand Haven football team. The Bucs dropped an OK Red matchup against Holland West Ottawa, 35-14, on Friday evening. The action was close in the opening half and the Bucs trailed by just six points at 13-7.
Fruitport captures ‘Battle on the Bayou’ with convincing victory over Spring Lake
The Flores boys have produced plenty of highlights at Fruitport over the years, but on Friday night, it was the baby’s turn to be the hero in the “Battle on the Bayou.”. Payton Flores, a senior defensive end and the youngest of the five Flores brothers, produced the key play of the game – stripping the ball out of the arms of a Spring Lake running back midway through the third quarter, then racing 68 yards for a touchdown.
Pentwater gets three-set victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
Grand Haven falls to Caledonia in three sets
The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in OK Conference-Red competition against Caledonia on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three close sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith led the offense with 13 kills and five kills respectively. Melina Teunis added seven digs with four kills. Taylor...
Montague gets road win over Fremont 4-2
The Montague boys soccer team was given a win from Fremont on Wednesday evening in West Michigan Conference action. The Wildcats posted the win by a score of 4-2 with two of their goals coming from Fremont friendly fire. The action was back and forth and well matched before the...
Romero, Cerhiori, Maitner score goals as Oakridge shuts out Whitehall
The Oakridge boys soccer team tallied a West Michigan Conference win against Whitehall on Wednesday evening. The Eagles topped the Vikings by a score of 3-1. Arturo Romero, Vance Cerchiori and Zach Maitner posted a goal apiece for the Eagles. Assists on the goals came from Tyler Lewis, Romero and...
Hellmann leads Mona Shores past Reeths-Puffer in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team had a good night against Reeths-Puffer on Thursday evening. The Sailors notched an OK Conference-Green win in three straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-8). Kyann Hellmann led for the Sailors with 30 assists, seven aces and five digs. Ava Dunn made 11 kills, while Jersey VanderWall...
Chicago spoils Muskegon Lumberjacks’ home opener, 5-1
That was evident again on Friday night when the Steel posted a 5-1 victory over the Lumberjacks to ruin the Port City team’s home opener to the United States Hockey League season. Muskegon started the season last weekend in the USHL Fall Classic by winning one of two games.
Ludington improves to 15-1-1 with soccer win over Ravenna
Ludington’s boys soccer team won its ninth straight with a tight 3-1 victory over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference road game Wednesday night. Parker Wendt, Ryan Millspaugh and Nate Wagner each scored a goal for the Orioles. Spencer Holmes and Connor Wendt added assists, while keeper Connor Rudzki...
North Muskegon gets by Hart 5-2 in WMC soccer action
North Muskegon’s boys soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference contest was played at North Muskegon. Hart was undefeated at 6-0-1 in its last seven game before Wednesday’s setback. Dallyn Ellis scored two goals to lead...
Spring Lake drops OK Conference Blue volleyball match to Unity Christian
The Spring Lake volleyball team dropped a match to Unity Christian in OK Conference-Blue action on Thursday evening. The Lakers fell in three sets (23-25, 14-25, 14-25). Ella Andree and Kalli Lewkowski led the production with eight digs and five kills apiece. Avery Britt threw in eight assists and two...
Showdown week as Whitehall travels to Oakridge in West Michigan Conference matchup
All eyes will be on Oakridge High School on Friday night when the host Eagles welcome the Whitehall Vikings. The West Michigan Conference Lakes showdown pits two undefeated teams who know each other so very well after some epic battles over the years. And many of those matchups came with the conference title on the line. This season is not different.
Big Reds come from behind to take down Grand Rapids Union
Playing from behind has been kind of the norm for the Muskegon Big Reds this football season. In their OK Green matchup against the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks (3-3) it would be no different as Muskegon (4-2) scored 29 unanswered points in the second half, en route to a 43-21 road victory.
