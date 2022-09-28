Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's Ukraine invasion is backdrop to election in Latvia
VILNIUS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latvians were voting on Saturday in a parliamentary election, with opinion polls predicting that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's centre-right New Unity party will win the most votes, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.
Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region
Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
19 killed, including 4 elite Guard members, in Iran attack
Iran's official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including four members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard
RELATED PEOPLE
Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson
The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.
Comments / 0