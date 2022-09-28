ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's Ukraine invasion is backdrop to election in Latvia

VILNIUS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latvians were voting on Saturday in a parliamentary election, with opinion polls predicting that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's centre-right New Unity party will win the most votes, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.
POLITICS
AFP

Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region

Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Boston 25 News WFXT

Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson

The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy