CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: The Voyager Digital auction is over — What now?
Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after its exposure to the toxic Three Arrows Capital led to its ultimate downfall. This week, rumblings of a Voyager Digital auction surfaced, with Cointelegraph breaking the story on the afternoon of Sept. 26 after a reputable source confirmed the parties involved. A few hours later, a winner was announced: crypto exchange FTX US. But, not everyone is convinced that Voyager’s depositors will be taken care of.
CoinTelegraph
Nexo-labeled address withdraws $153M in Wrapped BTC from MakerDAO
Just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in NEXO price due to regulatory pressure and investor concerns, a crypto wallet address labeled as NEXO 0x8fd withdrew 7,758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) — roughly worth $153M — from MakerDAO. On Sept. 26, regulators from eight U.S....
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: IOTA’s Shimmer Joins the Race to Become the Next Big Blockchain; Bitcoin Seesaws Before Holding Near $19.5K
Prices: Cryptos seesaw before returning to their perches from the previous day. Insights: IOTA's Shimmer joins the race to become the next big blockchain. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding
The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
CoinDesk
As Bank of England Intervenes, Druckenmiller Sees Crypto Renaissance
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. The Bank of England made huge news today when it intervened in the U.K. bond markets to prop up pension funds in the country that were in serious trouble due to recent volatility. On this episode, NLW explores how the markets reacted, and whether market breakages will force the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hand in a similar way. In comments, famed hedge funder Stanley Druckenmiller also explained why a crisis of faith in central banks could lead to a renaissance for cryptocurrencies.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’
On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
dailyhodl.com
Abra CEO Predicts Crypto Rally After End of Strong Dollar, Says Digital Asset Banks To Take Over TradFi
The CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra thinks the largest bank in the world in 20 years will be a “crypto bank.”. Bill Barhydt says in a new conversation with Anthony Scaramucci at Salt New York that the future biggest banks will either be the incumbent institutions who adapt to cryptos, or they will be replacement upstarts.
CoinDesk
Is Bitcoin an Inflation Hedge? Investors Are Still Unsure
Bitcoin (BTC) regained the $19,000 level Wednesday intraday as industry watchers pondered anew whether the largest cryptocurrency would become a go-to asset in times of high inflation. BTC was recently up about 3% over the past 24 hours and roughly 6% over the past seven days, according to Messari data.
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Cryptocurrencies Continue to Act as Risk Assets
Digital assets continue to act as risk assets, falling as global interest rates rise, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. Still, positive signs of an eventual recovery include stablecoin inflows. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.
CoinTelegraph
CFTC commissioner proposes office focused on retail crypto investors
Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Caroline Pham has proposed the creation of an “Office of the Retail Advocate,” aimed at expanding the CFTC’s consumer protection mandate. Pham referred to the office as a “voice for the people” in a speech given at an event hosted by...
CoinTelegraph
Maple Finance CEO: Separating risk from lending saved DeFi from market crash
Maple Finance co-founder and CEO Sid Powell says that transparency has been the saving grace of decentralized finance (DeFi) amid the prolonged crypto market slump. Speaking to Cointelegraph on the sidelines of the Converge22 conference in San Francisco, Powell noted that throughout the crypto winter, DeFi has continued to operate as intended while centralized finance (CeFi) has become “pretty inactive.”
CoinTelegraph
Institutional appetite continues to grow amid bear market — BitMEX CEO
In a recent interview, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner shared his thoughts about institutional investors who, in his view, still have an appetite for crypto and Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Sept. 28, the crypto executive told Cointelegraph that there has not been a “single slowdown of institutional push into crypto” during this bear market.
CoinTelegraph
Voyager's auction did not serve depositors' best interests, alleges Wave Financial rep
The assets of crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital would face a drastically different fate if FTX did not win the bid, claimed a spokesperson of Wave Financial while speaking to Cointelegraph. The spokesperson argued that better bids were on the table, but they "were passed over for strictly cash offers."
CoinDesk
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Lays Off 40% of Its Employees: Sources
Indian exchange WazirX has laid off several employees, the company said in a statement shared with CoinDesk on Saturday. 50 to as many as 70 employees or 40% of the exchange's workforce of 150, were laid off, three sources familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. The laid off workers were told on Friday they would be paid for 45 days, they would not be required to report for work henceforth and their accesses were withdrawn simultaneously.
