Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Mistakes cost Vikings dearly
COEUR d’ALENE — Whether it was a 5-yard penalty for jumping offsides, or a turnover on offense, whatever could go the wrong way for Coeur d’Alene, did on Friday night. Coeur d’Alene, hampered by two interceptions and a 10-minute drive by Union to open the game, was limited to 181 yards offensively as the Vikings fell 40-20 to the Titans of Camas, Wash., at Viking Field.
Scorebook Live
Watch: Lincoln defensive back Josiah Cox discusses 31-17 victory over Cathedral Catholic
MIRA MESA, Calif. -- Lincoln senior defensive back Josiah Cox had quite the performance on Friday night against Cathedral Catholic, recording two sacks before returning an interception 93 yards for a game-sealing touchdown in the 31-17 win. Cox discussed his game-winning interception as well has ...
