COEUR d’ALENE — Whether it was a 5-yard penalty for jumping offsides, or a turnover on offense, whatever could go the wrong way for Coeur d’Alene, did on Friday night. Coeur d’Alene, hampered by two interceptions and a 10-minute drive by Union to open the game, was limited to 181 yards offensively as the Vikings fell 40-20 to the Titans of Camas, Wash., at Viking Field.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO