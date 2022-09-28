Read full article on original website
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her ‘Complicated’ Relationship With Regis Philbin: ‘There Were Good and Bad Days’
Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Anderson Cooper Made 'Amazing' Discovery In His Mom's Possessions After She Died
CNN’s Anderson Cooper said he found a pile of love letter telegrams that legendary crooner Frank Sinatra had sent to his fashion icon mother Gloria Vanderbilt while sorting through his late mom’s possessions. The “amazing” discovery was among “boxes of stuff” from “her epic life” that Cooper went...
