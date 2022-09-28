ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will ask Putin to annex them’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33z6NB_0iDEiuu600
World News

Kremlin-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine have said they will ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia.

The move comes a day after the authorities claimed that residents overwhelmingly supported annexation in referendums widely viewed as illegitimate.

The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war, with Moscow officials threatening to throw more troops into the battle and to potentially use nuclear weapons.

The referendums asking residents whether they wanted the four occupied southern and eastern Ukraine regions to be incorporated into Russia began on September 23, often with armed officials going door-to-door and collecting ballots.

Pro-Moscow officials in the eastern Luhansk region and the partially occupied southern region of Zaporizhzhia said they will make the request for annexation on Wednesday.

The Russian-backed administration of the neighbouring occupied Kherson region said such a request to Mr Putin will be made “in the coming days”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link on Tuesday to the UN Security Council, said that “any annexation in the modern world is a crime, a crime against all states that consider the inviolability of border to be vital for themselves”.

Separatist officials in the Donetsk region, large areas of which still remain under Ukrainian control, are also expected to follow suit.

According to Russian-installed election officials, 93% of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region supported annexation, as did 87% in the Kherson region, 98% in the Luhansk region and 99% in Donetsk.

Kyiv and its Western allies dismissed the votes as sham. Mr Zelensky said Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory will mean “there is nothing to talk about with this President of Russia”.

As the Kremlin paved the way for the annexation of the occupied lands, its troops continued to shell other areas of the country.

Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol say it has been pounded by Russian rockets and artillery overnight.

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said the city, across the Dnieper River from Russian-occupied territory, which includes the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saw 10 high-rises and private buildings hit, as well as a school, power lines and other areas.

Mr Reznichenko said there were no immediate casualties reported from the attacks.

In the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, which is partially occupied by Moscow, Russian fire killed five people and wounded 10 others over the past 24 hours, according to Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukraine accelerates Nato membership bid after Russia annexes regions

Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the Nato military alliance. The comment by Volodymyr Zelensky came just after Russia said it would annex four region of Ukraine it seized and held gunpoint referendums viewed as illegitimate by the international community. Mr...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared that they are invalid and urged all countries not to recognise any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China, India,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Valentyn Reznichenko
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Un Security Council#Referendums#Kremlin#Russian#Ukrainian#The Un Security Council#Separatist
newschain

Russian strike kills 25 as Kremlin moves to annex Ukraine regions

Russia has pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones, with one strike reported to have killed 25 people. The assault came as Moscow moved to fold more seized Ukrainian territory into Russia itself and under the protection of its nuclear umbrella, opening an internationally condemned and dangerous new phase of the seven-month war.
POLITICS
newschain

Vladimir Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties for an illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion of Ukraine. He vowed to protect the newly annexed regions by “all available means”, a nuclear-backed threat at a Kremlin signing ceremony where he also railed at the West.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
newschain

Finland closes border to Russians with tourist visas

Finland’s border with Russia has been closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting off one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilisation aimed at bolstering the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. Long queues were reported until midnight at the border...
TRAVEL
newschain

Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

Long lines of Russians trying to escape being called up to fight in Ukraine continued to clog highways out of the country on Wednesday, and Moscow reportedly set up draft offices at borders to intercept some of them. North Ossetia, a Russian region that borders Georgia, declared a state of...
POLITICS
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

What the papers say – October 1

The front pages cover the Government’s plans to address the cost-of-living crisis as well as reaction to the Molly Russell inquest. FT Weekend reports the pensions watchdogs are holding daily talks with asset managers to prevent a fresh crisis when the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying ends. The...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy