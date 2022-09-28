Read full article on original website
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Hypothesis of the Stolen Painting Free Online
Cast: Jean Rougeul Gabriel Gascon Raymond Pierson Jean Reno Chantal Paley. Two narrators, one seen and one unseen, discuss possible connections between a series of paintings. The on-screen narrator walks through three-dimensional reproductions of each painting, featuring real people, sometimes moving, in an effort to explain the series' significance. Is...
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story Free Online
Best sites to watch When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story on this page.
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 30
Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular movies and shows has featured the same 10 films and series all week, but it's new release Friday, so did anything change? Nope. It's still the same 10, with the only change being a swap between The Summer I Turned Pretty and The Outfit at the end of the list. We'll see if the stylish, hip-hop-influenced crime drama Jungle or the horror-comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism can shake things up on Monday.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub and Dub
Al Wayne is serious about farming, but he doesn’t know that his farming skills will power him up in this new fantasy anime. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is streaming online in Fall 2022, so here is where you can legally watch it online.
thedigitalfix.com
Ambulance is now streaming on Amazon Prime
Looking for a new action movie to watch this weekend? Well, look no further, film fans, because Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has got you covered. Michael Bay’s latest drama movie starring the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ambulance, is now available to watch on the platform for subscribers.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight Free Online
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Nikolai Kryukov. After upsetting the criminal underground in 'the Master Blackmailer' case, Sherlock Holmes has to face his archenemy: Prof. Moriarty. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal...
Digital Trends
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today
When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
10 New Movies to Stream in October 2022
October 2022 will see the debut of a long list of new movies that span genres like horror, fantasy and drama. For Halloween, many streaming services are offering new scary movies to celebrate. Peacock, for one, is releasing the 13th film in the beloved “Halloween” franchise, called “Halloween Ends,” which takes place four years after characters Laurie Strode and Michael Myers have last faced each other. Hulu is also releasing two horror films in October, called “Hellraiser” and “Grimcutty.” More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremiereHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'A Look at the Costumes in 'The...
epicstream.com
Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade
The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time
Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
This ‘Halloween’ 4K Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is Perfect for Spooky Season: Pre-Order It Now
Countdown to Halloween! If you’re getting your horror watch list together, the Halloween 4K Collection box set is an absolute must-have for fans of the franchise. The collector’s edition box set, which will be released on Tuesday (Oct. 4), includes three of the terrifying films from one of the longest-running horror series in history. Watch Michael Myers slash his way through the town of Handonfield taking on Tommy Doyle (Paul Rudd) and Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) and coming face to face with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). This eight-disc box set contains theatrical releases and producer’s cuts of Halloween: The Curse of...
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Matthew MacCaull Alvina August Lauren Holly. Genres: Mystery TV Movie. Director: Michael Robison. Release Date: May 05, 2019. About. Psychologist and former prosecutor...
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
Every James Bond film and new documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video for 007 60th anniversary
From Dr. No to No Time to Die, all 25 movies will be available in the UK, US and more
