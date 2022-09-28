The multi-instrumentalist and Mammoth WVH mastermind pokes fun at himself in a new social media post, saying that he'll instead never play the track “twice”. After performing dead-on versions of two classic Van Halen tracks at the first Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute show earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen appeared at the second last night at LA’s Kia Forum to once again honor Hawkins as well as his own late father, Eddie Van Halen.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO