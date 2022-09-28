ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid

From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen nails Panama at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert – after promising he'd never play the track live

The multi-instrumentalist and Mammoth WVH mastermind pokes fun at himself in a new social media post, saying that he'll instead never play the track “twice”. After performing dead-on versions of two classic Van Halen tracks at the first Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute show earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen appeared at the second last night at LA’s Kia Forum to once again honor Hawkins as well as his own late father, Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine

Sammy Hagar praises Red Hot Chili Peppers' "soulful" Eddie Van Halen tribute song

Eddie, the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, was also commented on positively by Wolfgang Van Halen. Last Friday (September 23), Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, an emotional tribute to Eddie Van Halen that doubled as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen.
Guitar World Magazine

Sammy Hagar issues fresh call for Eddie Van Halen tribute show

The former Van Halen vocalist suggested it could be organized in a similar vein to the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which he dubbed “one of the greatest events in rock history”. Talk of the now-shelved, much-discussed Eddie Van Halen tribute show – news of which first broke to...
guitar.com

PRS unveils its first ever range of effects pedals – and one of them is called the Horsemeat

PRS is entering the guitar pedal market with a trio of curiously-named stompers: Horsemeat Overdrive, Mary Cries Optical Compressor and Wind Through The Trees Dual Flanger. The guitar brand’s entrance to the effects game came somewhat naturally, explained CEO Paul Reed Smith in a statement: “This whole concept started in my home studio. When recording, the musicians were looking for tones and textures that we couldn’t get straight from the guitar.”
