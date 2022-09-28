Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid
From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen nails Panama at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert – after promising he'd never play the track live
The multi-instrumentalist and Mammoth WVH mastermind pokes fun at himself in a new social media post, saying that he'll instead never play the track “twice”. After performing dead-on versions of two classic Van Halen tracks at the first Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute show earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen appeared at the second last night at LA’s Kia Forum to once again honor Hawkins as well as his own late father, Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar praises Red Hot Chili Peppers' "soulful" Eddie Van Halen tribute song
Eddie, the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, was also commented on positively by Wolfgang Van Halen. Last Friday (September 23), Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, an emotional tribute to Eddie Van Halen that doubled as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen.
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Geezer Butler thought Jimi Hendrix was “Crap”: “I think he was taking a different drug than me”
Ozzy Osbourne has provided insight into Black Sabbath’s first impressions of Jimi Hendrix in a new interview, confessing bassist Geezer Butler was initially less than impressed by the guitar prodigy. Speaking with Rolling Stone yesterday (September 14) in light of the release of his most recent album, Patient Number...
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar issues fresh call for Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen vocalist suggested it could be organized in a similar vein to the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which he dubbed “one of the greatest events in rock history”. Talk of the now-shelved, much-discussed Eddie Van Halen tribute show – news of which first broke to...
guitar.com
Victory teams up with Thorpy FX for line up of classic amp-inspired effects pedals
Victory has teamed up with Thorpy FX to deliver a line up of new effects pedals inspired by some of its iconic amps. The Victory V1 series offers five new pedals, based on the Duchess, Jack, Kraken, Sheriff and Copper guitar amps from Victory itself. Each pedal has been made...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
guitar.com
PRS unveils its first ever range of effects pedals – and one of them is called the Horsemeat
PRS is entering the guitar pedal market with a trio of curiously-named stompers: Horsemeat Overdrive, Mary Cries Optical Compressor and Wind Through The Trees Dual Flanger. The guitar brand’s entrance to the effects game came somewhat naturally, explained CEO Paul Reed Smith in a statement: “This whole concept started in my home studio. When recording, the musicians were looking for tones and textures that we couldn’t get straight from the guitar.”
guitar.com
Chapman ML1 Modern Baritone review: A minimalist riff machine that doesn’t feel like a baritone
Before the latest wave of baritone guitar enthusiasm hit, Chapman Guitars was ahead of the curve in offering long-scale instruments – catering to a heavy crowd, with guitars fine-tuned for prog metal more so than surf-rock. So how does their latest baritone model hold up, now that long-scale guitars are firmly part of the landscape?
