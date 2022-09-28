ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Vladimir Putin
WVNews

Separatists in Iran kill up to 19, including Guard commander

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state-linked media reported late Friday that up to 19 people, including a commander in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, were killed in an attack by armed separatists on a police base in the eastern city of Zahedan. It was not immediately clear if...
WVNews

Turmoil at home swirls around Iran team ahead of World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — Political issues are swirling around the Iran men’s soccer team amid turmoil on the streets at home just weeks before the World Cup where it will play the United States, Wales and England. At home in Iran, two weeks of demonstrations and a violent crackdown...
