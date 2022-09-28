Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russian State TV Defends Drunk Conscripts Amid Mobilization Failures
Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov said it was common for recruits to get drunk, amid criticism of Russia's recruitment for its invasion of Ukraine.
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
The White House wanted the USS John S. McCain "out of sight" from the president during Donald Trump's visit to a naval base in Japan in 2019, emails said.
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
Separatists in Iran kill up to 19, including Guard commander
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state-linked media reported late Friday that up to 19 people, including a commander in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, were killed in an attack by armed separatists on a police base in the eastern city of Zahedan. It was not immediately clear if...
Turmoil at home swirls around Iran team ahead of World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Political issues are swirling around the Iran men’s soccer team amid turmoil on the streets at home just weeks before the World Cup where it will play the United States, Wales and England. At home in Iran, two weeks of demonstrations and a violent crackdown...
