ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Virgin Atlantic updates gender identity policy

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzmMe_0iDEiRV900

Virgin Atlantic says it has updated its gender identity policy to give flight crew the choice of which uniforms to wear.

The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniforms.

Champion the individuality

The carrier said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its workers by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.

Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while males wore burgundy.

The company said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.

It is introducing the option of including pronouns on workers’ name badges, and has updated its ticketing system to allow passport holders with gender neutral markers to use the title Mx and select gender codes U or X on their booking.

Passengers from a small number of countries including the US, India and Pakistan – but not the UK – can hold these passports.

Mandatory inclusivity training will be rolled out across the workforce at the airline and Virgin Atlantic Holidays, while there will also be “inclusivity learning initiatives” for tourism partners and hotels in destinations such as the Caribbean.

This is to ensure “all our customers feel welcomes despite barriers to LGBTQ+ equality”, Virgin Atlantic said.

The measures are part of the airline’s Be Yourself agenda.

Previous changes include dropping a requirement for female cabin crew to wear make-up, and scrapping a ban on visible tattoos for all cabin crew.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Identity#Gender Equality#Tattoos
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine accelerates Nato membership bid after Russia annexes regions

Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the Nato military alliance. The comment by Volodymyr Zelensky came just after Russia said it would annex four region of Ukraine it seized and held gunpoint referendums viewed as illegitimate by the international community. Mr...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
newschain

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared that they are invalid and urged all countries not to recognise any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China, India,...
POLITICS
newschain

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Jury considers verdicts in Renee MacRae murder trial

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his lover and young son in the 1970s has been sent out to consider its verdicts. The eight women and seven men will now consider if William MacDowell is guilty of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew near Inverness on November 12, 1976.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Braille banners will offer encouragement to blind London Marathon runners

Braille messages will be used to encourage blind and visually impaired runners taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday. Thirty-five runners with guides are expected to take part in the event while hundreds of others will be raising money for charities which support blind and vision impaired people. Banners...
WORLD
newschain

Green Party calls for wealth tax to ‘create more equal society’

The Green Party has said its call for a wealth tax on the richest 1% in the country is to “make our society more equal”. At the party’s annual conference in Harrogate, co-leader Carla Denyer outlined an emergency £75 billion tax package targeting polluters and the country’s wealthiest individuals.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy