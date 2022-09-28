Virgin Atlantic updates gender identity policy

Virgin Atlantic says it has updated its gender identity policy to give flight crew the choice of which uniforms to wear.

The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniforms.

Champion the individuality

The carrier said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its workers by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.

Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while males wore burgundy.

The company said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.

It is introducing the option of including pronouns on workers’ name badges, and has updated its ticketing system to allow passport holders with gender neutral markers to use the title Mx and select gender codes U or X on their booking.

Passengers from a small number of countries including the US, India and Pakistan – but not the UK – can hold these passports.

Mandatory inclusivity training will be rolled out across the workforce at the airline and Virgin Atlantic Holidays, while there will also be “inclusivity learning initiatives” for tourism partners and hotels in destinations such as the Caribbean.

This is to ensure “all our customers feel welcomes despite barriers to LGBTQ+ equality”, Virgin Atlantic said.

The measures are part of the airline’s Be Yourself agenda.

Previous changes include dropping a requirement for female cabin crew to wear make-up, and scrapping a ban on visible tattoos for all cabin crew.

