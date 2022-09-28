ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China repeats call for stability in Korean peninsula

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's consistent position is to maintain stability in the Korean peninsula, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after South Korean media reported that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in coming months.

The relevant parties should take concrete actions to respond to the legitimate concerns of the DPRK, said Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry at a regular media briefing, referring to North Korea's formal name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

North Korea's first nuclear test since 2017, if it takes place, is likely to happen between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing lawmakers briefed by the national intelligence agency. read more

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.


