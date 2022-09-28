Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.

OLNEY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO