insidethehall.com
2022-23 ITH Season Preview: Maryland Terrapins
With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ll look at the conference at large and Indiana’s roster over the next month. Today, our team previews continue with Maryland. Previously: Northwestern, Nebraska, Penn State. The Mark Turgeon era in College Park ended last December with a...
sungazette.news
Potomac School ranked third in state football poll
The undefeated Potomac School Panthers (3-0) of McLean earned a No. 3 ranking in the initial Division I private-school state poll for the 2022 high-school football season. Trinity Episcopal and St. Christopher’s, each 4-0 and of Richmond, were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. Benedictine (3-1), also of Richmond, was ranked fourth, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (2-1) of Alexandria fifth and Norfolk Academy (1-3) sixth.
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
ourcommunitynow.com
Kick Off Your Freaky Fall at Maryland's 'Field of Screams'
Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
mocoshow.com
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
Virginia Business
Virginia Realtors elect Winchester broker as prez
Virginia Realtors, the state’s largest trade association, has a new president and slate of officers for 2023. Katrina M. Smith, of the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, will lead the group for the next year. She is the broker and owner of RE/MAX Synergy in Winchester and has been a Realtor since 2005. She led the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, served on its board and has won numerous awards from the group.
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
WTOP
Frederick Co. school vows to discipline student who made racial slurs
Frederick County, Maryland, school officials are investigating after a high school student was filmed using hate speech and making racial slurs. In a letter to the school community on Thursday afternoon, Governor Thomas Johnson High School Principal Tracey Kibler said the school will take disciplinary action against one of its students over a social media post involving “hateful speech directed toward Black students.”
hhspawprint.org
Heritage Walkout Protests Proposed Restrictions on Transgender Students
At 2 pm on Tuesday September 27th, students at Heritage High School walked out of class in a peaceful protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recently proposed bill concerning school policies for transgender students. Across Virginia dozens of schools voiced their support, including campuses in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Arlington counties. The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led group based in Virginia that advocates for LGBTQ rights for young people organized many of the walkouts.
loudounnow.com
Students Walkout of Several Loudoun High Schools to Protest New State Policy
Nearly 1,400 students walked out of Loudoun County high schools on Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Department of Education model policies that overturn existing protections for transgender students, according to the school division’s tally. Felicity Banner, 15, a Loudoun County High School student organized the walkout at her school...
Radio Ink
WMAL Host Added To Salem News Channel
He’s known across the National Capital Region as the morning host on Cumulus Media News/Talker WMAL-FM 105.9 in Washington, D.C. Soon, he’ll be gathering a new audience eager for news and insight on the forthcoming digitally delivered video offering from Salem Media Group. Larry O’Connor has been added...
Wbaltv.com
Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum
Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
WTOP
At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring
At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Lone Oak Brewery and The MoCoShow Bring You ‘MoCo Lite’
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company and The MoCoShow are collaborating to bring you MoCo Lite (3.8% ABV)– an American Pilsner that’s easy-drinking, extra pale, and very refreshing. MoCo Lite will be available starting today (Wednesday, September 28) at noon and will be sold in pints or in 16oz cans to-go at Lone Oak Farm (5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd in Olney) and will soon be available across the county.
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
cbs19news
One debate declined, another set to take place as planned
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
WJLA
Loudoun County schools transgender bathroom policy may be up to voters this November
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are on the November ballot and who wins might determine how the county's board responds to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policy on the treatment of transgender students. On August 11, 2021, the Loudoun County School...
