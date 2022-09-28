Read full article on original website
California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks
Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman
Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted murder, marijuana cultivation, annoying calls to 9-1-1
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 5. Robert Lee Harris, 60, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance and possession of cocaine...
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
Deputy finds nearly 200 pills during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said nearly 200 pills possibly containing fentanyl were taken off the street after a deputy conducted a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled a driver over in the early morning of Sept. 3, near Highway...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
2 arrested with guns, drugs in Gold Run traffic stop
Two individuals were arrested Sept. 2 following a traffic stop at the Gold Run rest area. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 2:09 a.m. on two vehicles. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of one vehicle revealed a loaded semi-automatic ruger LCP .380 handgun within a box in the center console.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
'20 years of work was obliterated': Rices Fire destroys recording studio, musician plans to rebuild
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — With its picturesque views on Nevada County's San Juan Ridge, Kevin Welch finds harmony. Welch bought the 30-acre property more than two decades ago as a place to come in between gigs – he plays guitar and sings. The thought was to build something with a permanence to it where artists could come to work, to recharge and to bring musicians together to enjoy music.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries
A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
Labor leader stole thousands from his CA union, spent it on luxury travel, feds say
A former labor leader is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his California union and spending it on luxury travel and retail purchases, prosecutors said. Felix Luciano, 60, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud and making false statements in San Diego on Friday, Sept. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said in a news release.
Quake, Sept. 29
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
