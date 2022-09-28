ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman

Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

2 arrested with guns, drugs in Gold Run traffic stop

Two individuals were arrested Sept. 2 following a traffic stop at the Gold Run rest area. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 2:09 a.m. on two vehicles. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of one vehicle revealed a loaded semi-automatic ruger LCP .380 handgun within a box in the center console.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

'20 years of work was obliterated': Rices Fire destroys recording studio, musician plans to rebuild

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — With its picturesque views on Nevada County's San Juan Ridge, Kevin Welch finds harmony. Welch bought the 30-acre property more than two decades ago as a place to come in between gigs – he plays guitar and sings. The thought was to build something with a permanence to it where artists could come to work, to recharge and to bring musicians together to enjoy music.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries

A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
YUBA CITY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Labor leader stole thousands from his CA union, spent it on luxury travel, feds say

A former labor leader is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his California union and spending it on luxury travel and retail purchases, prosecutors said. Felix Luciano, 60, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud and making false statements in San Diego on Friday, Sept. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said in a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 29

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA

