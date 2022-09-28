Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Related
1 Man Died In A Motorcycle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police Deaprtment, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcyclist collided with a wall on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
Woman hospitalized in San Jose crash succumbs to injuries; 52nd traffic death of 2022
SAN JOSE – A woman who was critically injured in a horrific crash in North San Jose last week has died from her injuries, police said.According to officers, the crash took place on September 22 at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road. Several vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles rolled over in the crash.An adult woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said Wednesday she had succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released.Police said the woman had been driving a large pickup towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks. According to officers, starting...
Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose police arrest wanted suspect following standoff at business
SAN JOSE – Police have arrested a man following a three-hour standoff at a business in South San Jose Wednesday evening.Officers were called to a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue around 5 p.m. The suspect, who was wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order, had barricaded himself alone inside the business. He was also believed to be possibly armed.During the standoff, police said special operations officers were assisting and flash bangs were utilized.Around 8:10 p.m., police announced the suspect was taken into custody and would be booked into jail on the warrant and restraining order violation. His name was not released.Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.
63-Year-Old Yong Hu Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)
According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle accident occurred in Sunnyvale on Monday. The crash happened near Wolfe road and Inverness Way at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 2 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the Beach Flats area Wednesday night. Officers arrived at 7:49 p.m. after callers said they heard several gunshots in the Beach Flats area. The juvenile victim was found wounded inside the doorway of a good samaritan's home, said The post Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Government Technology
Food Delivery Startup Locale Fined by Feds for Teen Drivers
(TNS) — Federal workplace regulators have fined San Jose food-delivery startup Locale $140,000 for employing more than six dozen teenaged drivers in violation of child-labor law. The drivers, aged 16 and 17, made deliveries for Locale between July 2020 and July 2021, U.S. Department of Labor officials said Wednesday.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff in San Jose
A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday. The suspect was barricaded inside a San Jose business in the 5400 block of Snell Avenue at around 5 p.m. "The suspect may be armed and is wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order,"...
9-hour SWAT standoff continuing at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack after suspect ran into store Tuesday
A nine-hour SWAT standoff at the SunValley Mall in Pleasant Hill is ongoing after police say a high-speed car chase ended in the area and a suspect ran inside of the Nordstrom Rack, forcing the store to be evacuated.
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
HAYWARD, Calif. - An East Bay father and his young son are recovering after being hit by a car while shopping inside Trader Joe's. Oz Ledesma told KTVU how the crash has impacted him and his family. He is waiting to see if he'll need knee surgery and his 5-year-old...
Bicyclist Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated a truck drifted into the northbound lane and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
sftimes.com
Manhunt launches for Oakland school shooting suspect
A manhunt ensues on Thursday after a gunman opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people. The shooting occurred at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland around noon Wednesday. Six adults were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. According to officials, two of the victims are in critical condition.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Comments / 0