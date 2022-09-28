Hurricane Ian: Older adults have many reasons for not evacuating – here’s why it’s important to check on aging neighbors

Read full article on original website
Some don't evacuate, despite repeated hurricane warnings, because they can't
People with disabilities, people who can't afford it and people who don't want to abandon their pets are among the many who can't easily get up and leave before a hurricane.
Emergency Update: Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian strengthened to Category Two status on Monday, with wind speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as it moved toward western Cuba. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and the storm’s impacts there may be felt as early as Tuesday, with heavy rainfall and high winds preceding the storm.
click orlando
Storm Surge: What is it? And what types of hurricanes create the most devastating and deadly surge?
When a hurricane threatens the United States, a lot of attention is focused on the path and the wind speed. Storm surge can be just as important to monitor, because it can quickly cause extreme destruction and death. So what is storm surge? Simply put, it’s the amount of seawater...
Washington Examiner
Hurricane Ian: What is a Category 5 hurricane? How many have there been in the US?
Hurricane Ian could make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a devastating and incredibly rare Category 5 hurricane. Category 5 hurricanes are one of the strongest forces Mother Nature can throw at coastal residents. Only four in this category have struck the United States, with Ian in line to be the fifth.
Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’
The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
Reporter spots 2 kids playing in Hurricane Ian storm surge
While millions of people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, some are actually heading to the coast to catch a glimpse of the approaching Category 4 hurricane.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
Hurricane Ian: 'Life-threatening' storm surge likely for Florida's West Coast
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a powerful Category 3 storm and is now moving toward Florida. Maximum sustained winds were at 125 mph when the eyewall moved ashore just southwest of La Coloma, Cuba, at 4:30 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian continued its path toward Florida as of...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian in Florida: Millions In The Dark, Homes Ripped Apart
Storm surge trapped people in homes. Some counties were left almost entirely without power. The storm's danger continues as it moves north. You can track Ian here or sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Hurricane Ian roared...
MSNBC
Hurricane Ian exposes an insurance crisis that's much bigger than Florida
Hurricane Ian was still lashing southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon when NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins predicted that the damage and power outages would prevent tens of thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) of Floridians from returning home any time soon. Ian had winds of only 75 mph Monday, but...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Hurricane Ian could push an 18-foot wall of water into southwest Florida. Here's what a storm surge is and why it's so dangerous.
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
buzzfeednews.com
More Than 2 Million People In Florida Are Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Ian Gets Closer
People in Florida were evacuating or preparing to ride out increasingly heavy rainfall and forceful winds on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian was forecast to hit the state Wednesday. As of 5 p.m. local time, life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and flooding were expected from Ian, a Category 3 hurricane that is expected to get stronger as it nears land. Maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 125 mph. Around Florida, about 2.5 million people are under some kind of evacuation order, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
Phys.org
Millions without power, major flooding in Florida hurricane
Hurricane Ian flooded cities, turned out the lights on millions, and left migrants from an overturned boat missing on Thursday as Florida assessed damage from one of the most intense US storms in years. Officials readied a major emergency response to the deluge that laid waste to coastal Florida as...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Results in Mandatory Evacuations and a Potential Tornado
Hurricane season may soon be coming to an end — but evidently, it isn't over yet. Florida is currently gearing up for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to slam the southeastern state by the middle of this week. Various counties along the southern coast of the state are facing...
