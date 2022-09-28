ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michaels, MD

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Freight Train Strikes, Crushes 'Utility' Truck In Maryland, Electrical Wires Land On Tracks

A utility truck was destroyed by a CSX freight train in Maryland overnight in a crash that sent electric wires flying onto the tracks, officials said. In Montgomery County, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer advised that a utility truck had wound up on the tracks in Rockville at the Randolph Road grade crossing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring

At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Easton, MD
City
Saint Michaels, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Saint Michaels, MD
Government
Easton, MD
Government
Bay Net

Crash On Point Lookout Road Sends Two Patients To The Hospital

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that is causing delays. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on September 30, first responders were dispatched to the 30000 block of Point Lookout Road, in the area of Bellevue Lane, for reports that two vehicles had overturned and multiple patients were trapped.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Traffic Signals#Human Traffic#Talbot Street#Construction Maintenance#Eastern Shore#St Michaels Police
WMDT.com

Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
LEWES, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City take home vehicles

WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing Teenager

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire

A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
HENDERSON, MD
WUSA9

1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC bill would impound vehicles of ‘reckless drivers’

Drivers with multiple speeding tickets or other moving violations could have their vehicles impounded until they take a driver safety course if a new bill passes the D.C. Council. The “Reckless Driver Accountability Act of 2022” was introduced by Council member Elissa Silverman, according to a news release from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bus crashes into Forestville gas station

A few people suffered minor injuries after a bus crashed into a Prince George’s County, Maryland, gas station. Police said the bus crashed into a Shell gas station at Forestville Road and Stewart Road, in Forestville, about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, and that the bus isn’t a county bus.
FORESTVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy