A utility truck was destroyed by a CSX freight train in Maryland overnight in a crash that sent electric wires flying onto the tracks, officials said. In Montgomery County, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer advised that a utility truck had wound up on the tracks in Rockville at the Randolph Road grade crossing.
WTOP
At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
A quick-thinking Maryland homeowner was able to limit the damage done to a Harford County home when an early morning blaze broke out, according to the Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a neighbor on Maulsby Avenue in Bel Air alerted firefighters...
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
WTOP
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was critically injured after being struck by a car in a Maryland parking lot, officials said. At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a driver struck the officer in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway in Bowie, according to a spokesperson from the Prince George’s County Police Department.
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person went to the hospital Thursday after a school bus hit a gas station building in Forestville. The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that crews went to the location in the 3600 block of Forestville Rd. around 10:45 a.m. after they received word of a […]
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that is causing delays. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on September 30, first responders were dispatched to the 30000 block of Point Lookout Road, in the area of Bellevue Lane, for reports that two vehicles had overturned and multiple patients were trapped.
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
LOTHIAN, Md. - A person is dead after a mobile home fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian, Maryland. Authorities say the person who was killed was an adult. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore restaurant has been forced to end its outdoor dining season early after a suspected drunken driver barreled into the business’ outdoor dining barriers. Foraged, which is located along North Charles Street in the Station North neighborhood, said the incident happened sometime overnight...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
Drivers with multiple speeding tickets or other moving violations could have their vehicles impounded until they take a driver safety course if a new bill passes the D.C. Council. The “Reckless Driver Accountability Act of 2022” was introduced by Council member Elissa Silverman, according to a news release from the...
A few people suffered minor injuries after a bus crashed into a Prince George’s County, Maryland, gas station. Police said the bus crashed into a Shell gas station at Forestville Road and Stewart Road, in Forestville, about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, and that the bus isn’t a county bus.
