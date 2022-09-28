ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish business, consumer sentiment slides further in September

 3 days ago
STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sentiment among households and businesses in Sweden darkened further in September from an already low level, data from the NIER think tank showed on Wednesday.

Consumer confidence fell to 49.7 points in September from a revised 57.8 points in the previous month.

The overall sentiment index fell to 90.8 points from 97.2 points.

"All sectors contributed to the decline with retailers and households falling most," the NIER said in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams

