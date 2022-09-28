TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs 4-2 in the 2022 season finale on Wednesday afternoon. The Mud Hens offense was starved, as their two runs came back in the 2nd inning on a Dylan Rosa bases loaded walk, and then Brendon Davis scrambled home on a wild pitch. The Cubs would score one run in the bottom of the 2nd to make it 2-1, and then the score would remain the same until the 9th inning. The Cubs would tally a game-tying solo home run and a walk-off two-run home run to take the finale.

TOLEDO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO