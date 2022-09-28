Read full article on original website
milb.com
Corey Julks Reaches 31 Homers in Space Cowboys Season Finale Win
(ROUND ROCK, Texas) – Corey Julks homered twice in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys season finale Wednesday afternoon in Round Rock in a 10-1 win to close out the season at Dell Diamond. Julks reached 31 homers on the year with his two-homer day and JJ Matijevic added a...
milb.com
Hager's hometown heroics vault Aces to crown
LAS VEGAS -- Jake Hager is right at home in Sin City. The D-backs Minor Leaguer grew up here. He played the better part of three seasons in the visiting dugout at Las Vegas Ballpark. And on Friday, Hager’s affinity for playing in Nevada was on full display as his...
milb.com
Hens lose late in 2022 finale
TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs 4-2 in the 2022 season finale on Wednesday afternoon. The Mud Hens offense was starved, as their two runs came back in the 2nd inning on a Dylan Rosa bases loaded walk, and then Brendon Davis scrambled home on a wild pitch. The Cubs would score one run in the bottom of the 2nd to make it 2-1, and then the score would remain the same until the 9th inning. The Cubs would tally a game-tying solo home run and a walk-off two-run home run to take the finale.
milb.com
Saints End 2022 On Five-Game Win Streak, Close Out Season With 3-1 Win Over Storm Chasers
_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 28, 2022) - *Manager Toby Gardenhire said it all year about his team, “they fight hard, and they play until the end.” With a mix of guys from every level of the Minnesota Twins system, the St. Paul Saints wrapped up the 2022 season with a flourish, winning their final five games as they beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-1 on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 4,904.
milb.com
Patriots crowned by no-hitter, Martian's power
It's truly the Yankees Universe right now. On the same night that the baseball world was mesmerized by Aaron Judge's 61st home run, a pair of New York's top prospects also made history in New Jersey. Jasson Domínguez and. Randy Vasquez. put forth the best performances of their careers...
milb.com
Warming Bernabel Enjoys Breakout 2022 Season
High A Spokane Bench Coach Julio Campos was fielding questions on the phone and interpreting them for Warming Bernabel. He is a fast-rising third baseman, a native of the Dominican Republic and an advanced hitter for a 20-year-old. In the Arizona Complex League last year, where Bernabel made his United...
milb.com
Blue Wahoos rally once again to win SL crown
Even though Pensacola clinched the Southern League first-half title, it was an uphill battle all throughout the playoffs. The Marlins’ Double-A affiliate lost the first game of the semifinals to reigning champions Montgomery, and had to grind out back-to-back one-run wins to stay alive. In the Finals, they dropped the first game to Tennessee and rode a seven-run frame to take Game 2.
milb.com
'Fitzy' connects with fans through clothing line
The first thing many people see when they look at Ryan Fitzgerald is his hair. His flowing, curly brown locks. Or “hockey hair,” as the Red Sox prospect put it. So when it came time to decide a design that would kick off the first-of-its-kind clothing line collab between Triple-A Worcester and Fitzgerald, the signature locks had to be front and center. Literally.
