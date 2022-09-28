ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding

A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the southeast portion of the United States. Approximately 2.5 million Floridians are under evacuation orders, according to ABC News. Hurricane Ian thrashed the state of Florida on Wednesday and Wednesday night as it slowly made its way north.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Monticello, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#The Des Moines Register#The County Poor Farm#The Poor Farm
KBUR

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man recovering after being shot Wednesday morning

500 Iowa Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help hurricane victims. The Iowa Red Cross sent 500 volunteers down to southwest Florida to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. USDA nomination for Iowan advances in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. The nomination for an eastern Iowa native to work...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
rejournals.com

Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City

Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No one hurt after car fire in Iowa County on Friday morning

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a car caught fire early Friday morning in Iowa County. Williamsburg firefighters responded to the 2300 block of H Avenue around 5:40 am. The car was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and all occupants were out...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Shot in Left Arm

One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Waterloo on Wednesday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A man arrived at Allen Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left bicep around 12:40am. Police responded to the hospital but the victim was uncooperative. It is unclear what led to the shooting, who did the shooting, or where the shooting happened, but police continue to investigate.
WATERLOO, IA
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy