You Can Now Purchase Your Own Piece Of Porsche
After months of rumors and hearsay, the Volkswagen Group announced that it would offer up to 25% of Porsche's preference shares to the public in an initial public offering (IPO). After consulting with various banks and Porsche, Volkswagen set the placement price at €82,50 (approx. $80) per share. A...
torquenews.com
By 2030, You'll Be Astonished Where Tesla Will Be With Master Plan Part 3
Tesla will astonish you with where it will be in 2030. Elon Musk also gives hints about Master Plan Part 3. At the latest ONS conference, Elon Musk made some stunning predictions about the future and you'll be astonished where Tesla will be in 2030. What are the steps to...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Top Speed
The Polestar 3 Comes for Tesla's Lunch on October 12
Polestar's plans for the future are rather impressive. While the company is currently only selling the Polestar 2, after dropping the 1, the future will bring four new models, named from 3 to 6. All this is part of an attempt to hit 290,000 units sold by the end of 2025 – up from the current 29,000 units it sold in 2021. The Polestar 4 will be an SUV-coupe aimed at Porsche Macan, The Polestar 5 will be an 874-horsepower electric four-door GT, while the Polestar 6 will be an all-electric sports car inspired by the Precept concept. The first one to arrive, however, will be the Polestar 3 - the company's first SUV, and it is aimed at models from Tesla, Audi, and Volkswagen. It will make its world debut on October 12, 2022, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
insideevs.com
Nissan Ariya: Competitive With VW's MEB EVs In Bjørn's Banana Box Test
The Nissan Ariya is finally entering the European market (and soon also the North American market), which means an incoming wave of reviews of the long-awaited, all-new electric Nissan. Bjørn Nyland, as usual, begins his overview of the Nissan Ariya from the humorous banana box test to check the cargo...
topgear.com
Opinion: should you boycott car companies for where they operate?
As a man of strong principles, Paul Horrell has questions from the car industry he needs answered. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. I am an inveterate and habitual boycotter. It started when I was a student and Paul Simon and Ladysmith Black Mambazo released the wonderful Graceland but there was a cultural boycott of South Africa so I couldn’t buy it until Mandela walked free. For years I didn’t wear a stitch of Nike, Adidas or Puma because they were among the first to offshore production from European and US factories to sweatshops in China, and afterwards ran around the world in a low-pay non-union race to the bottom. I don’t use Google because of its data harvesting, nor eBay nor Amazon because of their tax dodging. Vote with your wallet, and email the corporate HQs to tell them why. Take it from a bleedin’ heart lefty: lost business is the only language they understand.
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.” The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in presence of India’s telecom leaders in New Delhi. “This event will be etched in history,” Modi said at the launch. He said it was a “step towards the new era in the country” and “the beginning of...
Only 2 Cars Are Among the 10 Most-Researched Vehicles on Consumer Reports
SUVs and trucks dominate the most-researched vehicles on Consumer Reports, but two cars also make the cut. The post Only 2 Cars Are Among the 10 Most-Researched Vehicles on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Autel Energy Presents EV 101: Charging and Battery Basics
If you’re considering an EV or plug-in hybrid, you must also consider how you’ll keep your new vehicle’s batteries charged. You’ll need a home charger that fits the capabilities of your new EV and your driving routine. Note: If any of the topics and terms mentioned...
theevreport.com
Charge Cars debuts all-new Charge ’67 EV
The Charge ’67 is manufactured from all-new parts, boasts classic looks, carbon fiber bodywork, 536-horsepower, and more. Los Angeles – Charge Cars, the London-based company, is bringing its all-new electric-powered machine to the United States for the first time. The US launch of the Charge ’67 will take place at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October, followed by a series of events across the West Coast and beyond, headlined by the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
