Florida State

State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Hill

Biden speaks with DeSantis about Hurricane Ian

President Biden spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday evening, shortly after the governor said during a press conference that Biden had not yet called to discuss Hurricane Ian. “President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking...
FLORIDA STATE
Smithonian

Hurricane Ian Slams Cuba, Heads for Florida’s West Coast

All of Cuba lost power and at least two people died as Hurricane Ian swept through the country on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post’s Matthew Hay Brown and Ana Vanessa Herrero. On Wednesday, the storm neared Florida’s west coast, and meteorologists expected it to make landfall between Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Barry Bostwick
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Axios

Ian confirms the new normal for hurricanes

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a high-end Category 4 storm. More than a million Floridians have already lost power. Other effects of the storm won’t be clear for days. Plus, low income Americans struggle to afford hurricane prep. And, Russia looks to annex parts...
FLORIDA STATE
#European Union#World Economy#Iran#Hurricane Ian#National Guard#Kyiv#Kremlin
WPXI Pittsburgh

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
INDIA
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Two Killed in Cuba, Thousands Without Power

As hurricane Ian continues to strengthen while heading into the Florida coast, the people of Cuba are only beginning to evaluate the damage the devastating event has left in its wake. And, Florida residents who have been prepping for the Ian to hit landfall are already beginning to see the devastation this hurricane will be bringing as it approaches landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
The Johnstonian News

Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity

As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its eighth month, the European Union scrambles for energy to heat its homes and power its industry in the coming winter, the U.S. and China continue to rattle sabers at each other over Taiwan and smaller actual and potential conflicts rage around the world, it seems like a good time to take stock […] The post Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
U.S. POLITICS
The News-Messenger

Veronique de Rugy: Most Americans value immigration, politicians don't

At a time when the American economy could use more people, restrictions on immigration continue to trap a lot of unused talent in low-productivity countries. To unleash it, the United States could simply let these immigrants in and let them work. They'd become a productive part of the system that makes this country so wealthy. But politicians are getting in the way. ...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — South Carolina in hurricane Ian’s path

Hurricane Ian is not done. Revived by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the Category 1 storm this morning with sustained winds of 85 mph is swirling up the Atlantic Coast toward South Carolina, where it is expected to arrive today. In its wake are at least 12 fatalities confirmed in Florida, shoreline streets reduced to barren sand at Fort Myers Beach, damaged bridges and causeways and inland communities transformed into debris-choked rivers up to rooftops.
FLORIDA STATE

