Read full article on original website
Related
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Early Hurricane Ian reports suggest ‘substantial loss of life,’ Biden says
Early reports from Florida suggest Hurricane Ian may result in a “substantial loss of life,” according to President Joe Biden. Biden spoke about the impact of the storm, which he said could be the “deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” at Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington D. C. Thursday.
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
Biden speaks with DeSantis about Hurricane Ian
President Biden spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday evening, shortly after the governor said during a press conference that Biden had not yet called to discuss Hurricane Ian. “President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking...
Smithonian
Hurricane Ian Slams Cuba, Heads for Florida’s West Coast
All of Cuba lost power and at least two people died as Hurricane Ian swept through the country on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post’s Matthew Hay Brown and Ana Vanessa Herrero. On Wednesday, the storm neared Florida’s west coast, and meteorologists expected it to make landfall between Fort...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
1.5 million in Florida lose power as Hurricane Ian barrels through the state
What category storm is Hurricane Ian now? How much flooding is in Florida from Hurricane Ian? What will the damage be in Florida after Hurricane Ian?
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ian confirms the new normal for hurricanes
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a high-end Category 4 storm. More than a million Floridians have already lost power. Other effects of the storm won’t be clear for days. Plus, low income Americans struggle to afford hurricane prep. And, Russia looks to annex parts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
Russian State TV Defends Drunk Conscripts Amid Mobilization Failures
Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov said it was common for recruits to get drunk, amid criticism of Russia's recruitment for its invasion of Ukraine.
A deadly march across Florida
Hurricane Ian's merciless crawl across Florida ripped parts of the state to shreds, leaving a path of destruction behind. It's Thursday's news.
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: Two Killed in Cuba, Thousands Without Power
As hurricane Ian continues to strengthen while heading into the Florida coast, the people of Cuba are only beginning to evaluate the damage the devastating event has left in its wake. And, Florida residents who have been prepping for the Ian to hit landfall are already beginning to see the devastation this hurricane will be bringing as it approaches landfall.
Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity
As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its eighth month, the European Union scrambles for energy to heat its homes and power its industry in the coming winter, the U.S. and China continue to rattle sabers at each other over Taiwan and smaller actual and potential conflicts rage around the world, it seems like a good time to take stock […] The post Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Veronique de Rugy: Most Americans value immigration, politicians don't
At a time when the American economy could use more people, restrictions on immigration continue to trap a lot of unused talent in low-productivity countries. To unleash it, the United States could simply let these immigrants in and let them work. They'd become a productive part of the system that makes this country so wealthy. But politicians are getting in the way. ...
The Hill’s Morning Report — South Carolina in hurricane Ian’s path
Hurricane Ian is not done. Revived by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the Category 1 storm this morning with sustained winds of 85 mph is swirling up the Atlantic Coast toward South Carolina, where it is expected to arrive today. In its wake are at least 12 fatalities confirmed in Florida, shoreline streets reduced to barren sand at Fort Myers Beach, damaged bridges and causeways and inland communities transformed into debris-choked rivers up to rooftops.
Comments / 0