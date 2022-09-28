Read full article on original website
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
I went undercover to expose abuse at a mental health hospital
A vulnerable young woman is locked on the other side of a thick glass window, crying like I have never heard anyone cry before. For hours I have been sitting outside the small room, listening to her desperate pleas to be let out. This is the image that haunts me...
BBC
Theatre: Difficult years ahead, says director Peter Doran
One of Wales' leading arts figures has warned of a "very difficult" few years ahead for theatres. Peter Doran, director of The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, is preparing to direct his last production after 25 years. He said "it will take a lot of work" to restore lost...
BBC
Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne
A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair. Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get...
BBC
Rett Syndrome: Somerset mum's 'survival mode' as girl regressed
Everything about Niamh was normal - she could play and run just like other three-year-old girls. It was only when her mum, Alice Dolan, noticed her daughter was choking on food that alarm bells started to ring. Then Niamh stopped making eye contact with her mum and she started to...
William, the new Prince of Wales, is taking on a crucial role
London CNN — A sense of normality slowly returned to the monarchy this week, as the royals’ extended period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II came to an end. And, in turn, a fresh era began for the new Prince and Princess of Wales. William...
U.K.・
BBC
Bishop of Plymouth 'overwhelmed' after consecration at Westminster Abbey
The new Bishop of Plymouth has said he feels "overwhelmed" after being consecrated in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Reverend James Grier, became the first new bishop to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III. He described the consecration as "an incredible...
BBC
Sleeping in barns - homeless in the countryside
Steve Phillips' place has bare walls, no TV, and a single small sofa. But at least now he has a roof and a bed - and his name on a tenancy agreement. Aged 45, this is the first place he can call home. Steve says that after suffering abuse growing...
