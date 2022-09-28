ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Denmark's defence minister concerned about security in Baltic Sea region

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Denmark's defence minister said on Wednesday there is reason to be concerned about the security situation in the Baltic Sea region, highlighting the suspected sabotage on the two Nord Stream pipelines as the latest example.

"Russia has a significant military presence in the Baltic Sea region and we expect them to continue their sabre-rattling," Morten Bodskov said in a statement following a meeting with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

#Baltic Sea#Baltic Region#Copenhagen#Pipelines#Nord Stream#Nato
