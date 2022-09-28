ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Metro opens headquarters, transit accessibility center at L'Enfant Plaza

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro and D.C. leaders on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Metro’s headquarters building and transit accessibility center at L’Enfant Plaza. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke welcomed Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. leaders to celebrate the new...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bus assigned to take special needs DC student to school regularly late; mother fed up

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.
WASHINGTON, DC
Freight train strikes work truck in Rockville, electrical wires fall on to tracks

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A CSX freight train struck a work truck in Montgomery County Thursday night and crews are working to determine how it happened. The crash took place at the Randolph Road crossing in Rockville and involved a truck that officials believe was unoccupied. Montgomery County police say they believe the driver of the truck fled the scene before fire crews could arrive. It is unknown if the driver left before the crash took place.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC Council holds public oversight roundtable on the District's 911 system

WASHINGTON (7News) — The head of D.C.’s 911 dispatch center was a no-show Wednesday before a city council oversight committee. Karima Holmes was scheduled to testify before the oversight committee investigating dispatch mistakes that delayed urgent care, including sending first responders to the wrong addresses. D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen, who chairs the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, said Holmes alerted him an hour before her scheduled testimony about a family emergency.
WASHINGTON, DC
Man exposes himself to 3 women near UMD College Park campus

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — Police are warning college students near the University of Maryland, College Park about an indecent exposure incident reported Thursday afternoon. According to UMD Police, three women said that while they were at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Knox Road a man exposed himself...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

