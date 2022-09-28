Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Blue, Yellow Line stations in Virginia to remain closed through November, Metro says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced bad news Friday afternoon both for riders of the Blue and Yellow lines in Virginia, and for Alexandria residents who have been awaiting the opening of the new Potomac Yard station. Metro says due to what it says were unexpected issues with the soil...
Police conducting apparent death investigation at Arlington park
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department says they are investigating a death at Lacey Wood Park Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police tweeted that officers are on the scene in the 1200 block of N. George Mason Drive conducting a death investigation. Police tell 7News...
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Metro opens headquarters, transit accessibility center at L'Enfant Plaza
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro and D.C. leaders on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Metro’s headquarters building and transit accessibility center at L’Enfant Plaza. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke welcomed Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. leaders to celebrate the new...
Rain or shine, 7News is on your sideline: DMV high school football set for a soggy night
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — There's a certain charm that comes with Friday night lights in the fall. Well, that charm may be washed away swiftly this Friday. Rain from Hurricane Ian soaked much of the area Friday night, creating less than ideal conditions for a cozy evening in the bleachers.
Bus assigned to take special needs DC student to school regularly late; mother fed up
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Joann McCray’s 11-year-old son, J’Don, is a 6th grader at Hardy Middle School in Georgetown. He's also autistic. Until earlier this month, she was spending $80 a day on Ubers and Lyfts getting him to and from their home in Southeast to the school in Northwest because the school bus he was entitled to was not coming, until after our 7News report on their plight.
Fire destroys used auto parts store in Prince William County, EMS says
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A used auto parts store in Woodbridge, Virginia is destroyed after it caught on fire Thursday morning, according to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge...
Freight train strikes work truck in Rockville, electrical wires fall on to tracks
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A CSX freight train struck a work truck in Montgomery County Thursday night and crews are working to determine how it happened. The crash took place at the Randolph Road crossing in Rockville and involved a truck that officials believe was unoccupied. Montgomery County police say they believe the driver of the truck fled the scene before fire crews could arrive. It is unknown if the driver left before the crash took place.
Beware of credit card skimmers! DC Police seize several at local convenience stores
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confiscated three card skimmers located in D.C. convenience stores, the department said on Friday. The stores are located in the third, fourth and fifth districts of the city. MPD did not announce if it believes that the card skimmers had any...
SEE IT: Fan who punched usher at Nats game is DC firefighter already on admin. leave
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A fan has been banned from Nats Park for five years and is facing assault charges after video showed him throwing a punch at a stadium usher who was attempting to escort him up the stairs. The incident took place during Tuesday night's game between...
1 person injured after shooting at Union Station in DC, Amtrak police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting inside the west wing of Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, Amtrak police said. One person suffered a minor foot injury and was taken to a local hospital, an Amtrak spokesperson stated. Amtrak also reported that two people were caught...
DC Council holds public oversight roundtable on the District's 911 system
WASHINGTON (7News) — The head of D.C.’s 911 dispatch center was a no-show Wednesday before a city council oversight committee. Karima Holmes was scheduled to testify before the oversight committee investigating dispatch mistakes that delayed urgent care, including sending first responders to the wrong addresses. D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen, who chairs the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, said Holmes alerted him an hour before her scheduled testimony about a family emergency.
Man exposes himself to 3 women near UMD College Park campus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — Police are warning college students near the University of Maryland, College Park about an indecent exposure incident reported Thursday afternoon. According to UMD Police, three women said that while they were at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Knox Road a man exposed himself...
Loudoun County schools transgender bathroom policy may be up to voters this November
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are on the November ballot and who wins might determine how the county's board responds to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policy on the treatment of transgender students. On August 11, 2021, the Loudoun County School...
1 injured after bus strikes Shell gas station in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a private school bus crashed into a Shell gas station in Forestville, Maryland Thursday morning, authorities said. Officials said a bus crashed into a Shell gas station on Forestville Road and Stewart Road. Prince George’s...
Reward doubled for information that leads to suspect's arrest in Aryeh Wolf's murder
WASHINGTON (7News) — A reward was doubled for information that would help police find a man wanted in the murder of a 25-year-old Baltimore man, Metropolitan Police Department officials announced Wednesday. D.C. police are on the lookout for the suspect wanted in the murder of Aryeh Wolf, who was...
'We are ready for it': Old Town Alexandria prepping for flooding as Ian's rains arrive
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Old Town Alexandria is usually bustling on a Friday night. But this Friday -- the focus is on preparation. Businesses have put up sand bags to keep water out, and many in the city have been preparing since Wednesday. As the rain came down Friday,...
Gunman robs USPS letter carrier of keys in Kensington neighborhood; police investigating
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — An armed robber confronted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Kensington, Md. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Saul Road and Hillridge Drive near the Washington D.C. Mormon Temple....
WATCH: Lizzo becomes 1st to play 200-year flute from Library of Congress at DC concert
WASHINGTON (7News) — Lizzo became the first artist and the first person in history to play a 200-year-old flute that once belonged to James Madison at her D.C. concert on Tuesday. If you're wondering how this happened, it all started with a tweet, according to a blog from the...
1 dead after mobile home fire in Anne Arundel County, officials say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person died Thursday in a mobile home fire in Lothian, Md., according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Firefighters were called to Patuxent Mobile Estates. Anne Arundel County Fire Department first tweeted about the incident at 10:16 a.m. Fire investigators remained...
