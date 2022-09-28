ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
Forbes 400 Richest Americans Lists 15 Illinoisans, 5 Missourians

There's a new 2022 who's who among the wealthy and only 5% call Illinois or Missouri home based on Forbe's richest American's list. The Forbe's 400 Richest People in America is the definitive look at the wealthiest. While it's no surprise to see Elon Musk at #1 and Jeff Bezos at #2, I did find it interesting to see how many in Illinois and Missouri made the list. The total shows 15 from Illinois and 5 from Missouri. Here they are in order of net worth to show that I'm not playing favorites among the lifestyles of the rich and famous:
Get Exclusive Access to A Missouri Haunted Psychiatric Museum

Do you dare take a tour known to take you through one of the most haunted psychiatric hospitals in Missouri?. Located in St. Joesph, Missouri the former psychiatric hospital was turned into a museum that does tours throughout the massive building. The hospital was built in 1872 when there became an overpopulation of other asylum buildings. So, the State Lunatic Asylum No. 2 was built. The building held 275 beds and served the community for 127 years.
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri

If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
Stay At Some of the Best Rated Airbnb’s in Missouri

I am not a big Airbnb person, but these Missouri Airbnbs might change my mind. Airbnb's becoming more popular by the minute and people are jumping on letting strangers stay at their homes, vacation homes, condos, or apartments. Some are even going to extreme measures to renovate places and turn them into Airbnbs. I have never stayed at one, I am not sure why, but as they become more and more popular it might be an option for my family and me when we start traveling more.
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

