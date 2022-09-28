Read full article on original website
USD POLL : Which new TV shows premiering in October do you plan on watching?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Judith who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Home Economics - Episode 3.03 - Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery - Press Release
“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Most Popular Shows and Articles on SpoilerTV - September 2022
The Popularity score is based on a calculation of Page Views, Video Plays, Poll Votes, Comments, Facebook Likes and Tweets. TIP: Remember if you want to see your show do better, make sure you share your shows content on Social Media (Facebook/Twitter/G+/Tumblr etc) and comment on articles/posts about your show.
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.09 - Spring Can Really Hang You up the Most - Press Release
Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a robbery. Stars Robert Buckley and Meghan Ory.
Reboot - Girlfriends - Review: This Is Not Network Television
One thing Reboot has managed to do just four episodes in is first and foremost cement itself as an ensemble comedy. This cast has so much chemistry together that I cannot get enough of the "writers room" scenes. What could have easily faltered in the hands of a lesser charismatic...
Raven's Home - Episode 5.21 - Big Burger, Small Fry - Press Release
Raven's Home "Big Burger, Small Fry" Booker's previous encounter with a cop causes him to act like a child. Meanwhile, Neil drags Ivy on an adventure to catch the burger that got away.
Power Book II: Ghost - Renewed for a 4th Season?
Looks like Starz have renewed Power Book II: Ghost for a 4th Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start January 2023. We'll post official confirmation when Starz makes the announcement.
Step Up - Episode 3.02 - Ain’t Goin’ Let Up - Press Release
EPISODE 302 – “AIN’T GON’ LET UP”. A troubled Rigo must choose between abandoning the lucrative tour or headline the tour to help rescue the man who possibly murdered his father. With his lifelong friend and supporter Poppy by his side, he turns the tables on Sage and Collette just when they are most vulnerable. As friendship blossoms between Odalie and Angel, Odalie finds understanding and courage to purchase her own house, leaving Davis in the cold. Busted for selling drugs, Marquise is approached by D.A. Erin Baxter to help take Sage Odom down.
All American: Homecoming - Episode 2.02 - No Love - Press Release
“No Love” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) OWNING IT – With the Spring semester gearing up, Simone (Geffri Maya) finds herself once again at odds with her teammates, leaving her to decide how she wants to be moving forward. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is stressed about how his decision will affect those around him, but there is one person he may not have considered. Keisha (Netta Walker) is all in on her new dance major but she must overcome a roadblock that she didn’t anticipate. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) hits a snag with his financial aid and turns to Amara (Kelly Jenrette) for help, causing Amara to investigate the situation. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) takes a difficult, but necessary, step in the right direction. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Cam’ron Moore (#202). Original airdate 10/17/2022.
Echoes - Review
Echoes is a Netflix drama miniseries created by Vanessa Gazy that premiered in August 2022. Despite being an Australian production, the show was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Main characters Leni and Gina are played by actress Michelle Monaghan. Consisting of 7 episodes, the plot follows a pair of twin sisters who share a thrilling secret. They began switching places when they were younger and continue to do so as a way of both maintaining excitement in life and escaping normalcy or routine. Although the trailer and first episode have elements of suspense, for the most part the show is dominated by drama which was partly disappointing for me. What kept me interested was questioning which twin is living which life and how their families would react to the knowledge of them pretending to be each other. The twins’ older sister Claudia holds a secret of her own that highlights the way she has been overshadowed by them for years. I’ve always been fascinated with literature and film that incorporated twins and explores the complexities of their relationships. If you’re a fan of work that explores twins or siblings, you’ll enjoy the way this show dives into the psychological and spiritual connections of twins.
King Shaka - Additional Cast Press Release
LOS ANGELES – September 29, 2022 –SHOWTIME announced today that Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight) and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina -The Tina Turner Musical) will star, and Tony Kgoroge (Invictus), Sindi Dlatu (The River) and Bahle Hadebe (Bone of My Bones) will guest star in the highly anticipated new series KING SHAKA, an epic drama centered around one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to legendary king. The CBS Studios production will shoot in the historic KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Africa province, the birthplace of King Shaka, and will be fully shot in South Africa. The series is produced with Propagate and Hill District Media and will debut on SHOWTIME in 2023.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 29th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.4 - The Principal's Office. American Gigolo - Episode 1.5 - The Escape Wheel. American Horror Story - Episode 11.9...
The Recruit - First Look Promotional Photos, Press Release + Release Date
THE RECRUIT centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.
The Winchesters - Episode 1.02 - Teach Your Children Well - Press Release
“Teach Your Children Well” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV) FAMILY MATTERS – John (Drake Rodger) and Millie (Bianca Kajlich) are on different pages about his new interest in hunting and Ada (Demetria McKinney) tries to bridge the gap. Mary (Meg Donnelly) follows a trail from her father that points to the disappearance of a teenage boy in Topeka. Meanwhile, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) has a heart to heart with Mary as Latika (Nida Khurshid) dives into her books to identify the monster. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson & David H. Goodman (#102). Original Airdate 10/18/2022.
Leverage: Redemption - Season 2 - First Look Promo + Premiere Date
The rich and powerful take what they want...and the Leverage team is back to take them down!. Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Parker (The Thief), Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Alec Hardison (The Hacker) have watched the world change over the last 8 years. It’s become easier–and sometimes legal–for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way.
So Help Me Todd - Episode 1.03 - Second Second Chance - Press Release
WHEN TODD REUNITES WITH A CHILDHOOD FRIEND WITH A CHECKERED PAST, HE CONVINCES MARGARET TO REPRESENT HIM IN A MINOR LEGAL CASE, ON “SO HELP ME TODD,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13. “Second Second Chance” – When Todd reunites with a childhood friend with a checkered past, he convinces Margaret to represent him in a minor legal case, on the new CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Oct. 13 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Untitled Lauren Ludwig Comedy - Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne & Sabrina Wu Join Cast
Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne and Sabrina Wu are set as leads in FX’s untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig. Weyrich will play Jane, Kuhne portrays Kima and Wu is Rei, a non-binary character.
