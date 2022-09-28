ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
districtadministration.com

Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’

After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vestavia Hills, AL
Education
Vestavia Hills, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Local
Alabama Education
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on September 30, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Board of Education passes fiscal 2023 budget

The fiscal 2023 budget will bring some raises for Vestavia Hills City Schools teachers and increases in both revenues and expenditures. Courtney Brown, the chief school finance officer for the district, said expenditures are up about $5 million from fiscal 2022’s budget and revenues are up about $4.2 million. This year’s budget, approved Sept. 12 by the Board of Education, is a “tight” one, she said.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Board Of Education#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Pizitz Middle School#Stem#Th
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden/Etowah Chamber hosts women’s conference

Photo: Ladies at one table at the women’s conference September 23 pose for a photo during their art session. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) The Gadsden/Etowah Chamber of Commerce hosted its seventh annual Advancing Women to the Top conference at the Gadsden Museum of Art on September 23. This year’s theme was...
GADSDEN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic

As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Wrestling
wbrc.com

Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
PELHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy