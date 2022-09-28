The fiscal 2023 budget will bring some raises for Vestavia Hills City Schools teachers and increases in both revenues and expenditures. Courtney Brown, the chief school finance officer for the district, said expenditures are up about $5 million from fiscal 2022’s budget and revenues are up about $4.2 million. This year’s budget, approved Sept. 12 by the Board of Education, is a “tight” one, she said.

