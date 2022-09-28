Read full article on original website
Trussville schools superintendent Pattie Neill requests leave of absence amid ‘death notebook’ concerns
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill requested a 60-day leave of absence during a special meeting called in the wake of revelations that school officials had mishandled student threats. Many Trussville parents...
Trussville City Schools superintendent takes leave of absence in wake of ‘death note’ scandal
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill has taken a leave of absence from the school system in the wake of one of its schools failing to report threats a student had made over a year ago. It has been a stressful two weeks for the city of Trussville as the city […]
Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’
After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
Stars align for Carraway redevelopment: Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down, gutted
Demolition is underway at the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway Hospital campus Sept. 1. Nine buildings have been slated for demolition at the heavily vandalized property. Additional areas of the campus are slated to be refurbished as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For 14 years, people living...
Hoover resident expresses concern with rezoning of property, other business discussed at council meeting
A Hoover citizen expressed multiple concerns about the rezoning of the property at 2245 and 2249 Blue Ridge Blvd at a Vestavia Hills City Council meeting on Sept. 26. Rebekah Golden lives a few feet from the Jefferson County and Shelby County line next to the two properties, she said.
Board of Education passes fiscal 2023 budget
The fiscal 2023 budget will bring some raises for Vestavia Hills City Schools teachers and increases in both revenues and expenditures. Courtney Brown, the chief school finance officer for the district, said expenditures are up about $5 million from fiscal 2022’s budget and revenues are up about $4.2 million. This year’s budget, approved Sept. 12 by the Board of Education, is a “tight” one, she said.
Birmingham Water Works Board votes to accept second resignation from chairman Chris Rice
The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) will soon begin the search for a new chairman after voting in Wednesday’s meeting to accept Chris Rice’s most recent resignation. A copy of Rice’s resignation email, which was sent to BWWB members Sept. 27, was obtained by AL.com’s Roy Johnson and reads as follows:
Birmingham Councilors Allege Promises Broken but City Still Renew Via Contract
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to renew its contract with the ridesharing service Via, despite frustration from some councilors that promises of expanding the program had not been kept. Under the contract, the city will pay Via up to $2.64 million per year to provide transit services in the...
Gadsden/Etowah Chamber hosts women’s conference
Photo: Ladies at one table at the women’s conference September 23 pose for a photo during their art session. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) The Gadsden/Etowah Chamber of Commerce hosted its seventh annual Advancing Women to the Top conference at the Gadsden Museum of Art on September 23. This year’s theme was...
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
‘We are in terror’: Trussville parents angry over school system ‘mismanagement’ of student ‘death notebook’
Parents of Trussville high school students, including several whose children were named in a “death notebook,” voiced their frustration Tuesday night at what they called the school system’s “mismanagement” of the threat. “Our lives have been turned upside down,” said one mother who said her...
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
Alabama high school football schedule week 6
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Check out the scores from week six of the Alabama high school football season! Check out the slate of big games in the video above.
Trussville school leaders under fire over their handling of student death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Hewitt-Trussville High School parents are upset over Trussville City Schools' handling of an alleged student death threat list that a teacher discovered and reported nearly one year ago. The Trussville Police Department said the high school's SRO did not know about the notebook until a week ago. Learn more in the video above.
Trussville schools ‘death note’ controversy prompts calls for protests
Jessie Odell dropped off a “present” at the Trussville city attorney’s office Wednesday morning, where he suspected Superintendent Pattie Neill was meeting with other school officials. It was an empty cardboard packing box that read, “Save Our Schools, Pack up Pattie.”. Odell says he’s one of...
Trussville principal put on leave after mayor, police reveal staff knew about student threats
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville parents are still seeking answers after a city investigation revealed that school staff were made aware of a student’s concerning behavior, but did not notify parents or other staff until the student apparently again threatened to harm others.
