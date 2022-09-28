ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin News Anchor Dies By Suicide After Fiancé Ends Engagement

A popular Wisconsin news anchor took her own life ... after sending texts to a friend and her ex-fiancé, revealing the pain she was going through right before she shot herself. 27-year-old Neena Pacholke killed herself in Wausau, WI last month ... in the home she and her ex,...
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce New Husband

MacKenzie Scott did not have chemistry, apparently, with her science teacher husband ... because the former Mrs. Jeff Bezos is ending her second marriage. MacKenzie beelined it to a Washington state court Monday and filed to divorce Dan Jewett a little more than a year after they got hitched ... according to the NY Times.
Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series

11:37 AM PT -- Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan's statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz's racial disparity regarding Netflix's 'Dahmer' series is off base. Craft tells TMZ, "No, Dahmer was absolutely not racist. He had white and Hispanic victims as well. It...
Voices: Glamorising serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer through ‘true crime’ shows has to stop

Even in death, the voice of Carl Williams is louder than that of his victims. Intimate prison letters written by the convicted murderer and drug trafficker to his ex-wife, Roberta – herself recently arrested on kidnap and threats to kill charges, allegedly made against a documentary producer – were published in August 2019. The explosion of true crime in podcasts, streaming series, and books has fuelled our interest in violent and dangerous perpetrators, and has increasingly meant the victims continue to be overlooked. Indeed, Ivan Milat, Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer are household names. Yet Deborah Everist, Caryn Campbell,...
‘Dahmer’ Episode 10 Recap: Death Sentence

According to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this is how Jeffrey Dahmer, the most infamous serial killer in American history, accepts his fate: not with a bang, but a murmur. Given that this is the tone of voice through which he lived his entire miserable life, it doesn’t come as a surprise. But its matter-of-factness is still striking, still somehow more disturbing than if he’d made a big fuss. After all he’s done, after all he’s put people through, when he’s finally staring death in the face himself, it’s just… “…’kay.”
