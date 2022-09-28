Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
Jeffrey Dahmer Died in Prison in 1994; Here’s What Happened
Find out how American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
Wisconsin News Anchor Dies By Suicide After Fiancé Ends Engagement
A popular Wisconsin news anchor took her own life ... after sending texts to a friend and her ex-fiancé, revealing the pain she was going through right before she shot herself. 27-year-old Neena Pacholke killed herself in Wausau, WI last month ... in the home she and her ex,...
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother Die and Where Did She Live in Real Life?
While watching DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, find out everything you need to know about Dahmer's grandmother.
‘Monster — Dahmer’ Changed This Detail About Jeffrey Dahmer’s Neighbor Glenda Cleveland
Glenda Cleveland is an important character in Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but the show makes some changes to her story.
Brutal Video Shows NYPD Cop Punch Woman To Ground After She Pushes Him
Police say Tamani Crum, who was charged, interfered with an arrest but observers say the officer went too far.
Is the Bar Where Dahmer Picked Up Victims in Netflix's 'Monster' a Real Place?
In the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the notorious serial killer is depicted picking up multiple victims from a gay bar called Club 219 near his apartment. He'd entice them with promises to pay them for photos, and prep drugged drinks for the victims back at his apartment.
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
2 Men Charged With Armed Robbery for Allegedly Robbing Bishop Mid-Service
Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery that took place in the middle of a church service which was stopped short while two men allegedly jacked some jewelry from the bishop during their live stream. 2 men from Brooklyn -- Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack...
Coolio’s wayward ‘pimp’ son was facing yet another stretch in prison when his father suddenly died
LATE rapper Coolio's wayward son is still facing legal troubles and could potentially land another stint in prison, The U.S. Sun has learned. The iconic 90s rap star was found dead in a friend's Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday afternoon. He was 59. Coolio certainly stood by his ladies' man...
Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce New Husband
MacKenzie Scott did not have chemistry, apparently, with her science teacher husband ... because the former Mrs. Jeff Bezos is ending her second marriage. MacKenzie beelined it to a Washington state court Monday and filed to divorce Dan Jewett a little more than a year after they got hitched ... according to the NY Times.
The Owner of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Childhood Home ‘Looked for Bones in the Yard’
Jeffrey Dahmer's family no longer lives in his childhood home. And the musician who bought the property looked for bones in the yard. Here's what he said.
Worst Mass Murderer Criminals in U.S. History
There have been countless criminals throughout America's history, but the mass murder crimes of some have been so atrocious they have caused a significant negative impact on American society.
Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series
11:37 AM PT -- Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan's statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz's racial disparity regarding Netflix's 'Dahmer' series is off base. Craft tells TMZ, "No, Dahmer was absolutely not racist. He had white and Hispanic victims as well. It...
Kanye West Hires Melinda Gates' Former Divorce Lawyer for Kim Kardashian Case
Kanye West has hired yet another divorce lawyer, this time tapping into the same attorney who represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce case with Bill Gates. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Ye's retained Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP as his...
DA Who Prosecuted Jeffrey Dahmer Downplays Police Racism, Homophobia In Failure To Catch Serial Killer
Ex-Milwaukee D.A. Michael McCann says racism and homophobia played no role in police not catching Jeffrey Dahmer. The post DA Who Prosecuted Jeffrey Dahmer Downplays Police Racism, Homophobia In Failure To Catch Serial Killer appeared first on NewsOne.
Voices: Glamorising serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer through ‘true crime’ shows has to stop
Even in death, the voice of Carl Williams is louder than that of his victims. Intimate prison letters written by the convicted murderer and drug trafficker to his ex-wife, Roberta – herself recently arrested on kidnap and threats to kill charges, allegedly made against a documentary producer – were published in August 2019. The explosion of true crime in podcasts, streaming series, and books has fuelled our interest in violent and dangerous perpetrators, and has increasingly meant the victims continue to be overlooked. Indeed, Ivan Milat, Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer are household names. Yet Deborah Everist, Caryn Campbell,...
‘Dahmer’ Episode 10 Recap: Death Sentence
According to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this is how Jeffrey Dahmer, the most infamous serial killer in American history, accepts his fate: not with a bang, but a murmur. Given that this is the tone of voice through which he lived his entire miserable life, it doesn’t come as a surprise. But its matter-of-factness is still striking, still somehow more disturbing than if he’d made a big fuss. After all he’s done, after all he’s put people through, when he’s finally staring death in the face himself, it’s just… “…’kay.”
