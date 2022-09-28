ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLKe8_0iDEY2TX00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm’s impacts.

Ian’s outer bands were responsible for multiple overnight tornado warnings in southeast Florida and brought hurricane-force winds to the Keys on Tuesday.

LATEST FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge, ‘catastrophic’ winds expected in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought severe weather to the Miami area Tuesday night, prompting two tornado warnings. A Miami resident snapped this video from outside his door as the storm’s outer bands moved through.

VIDEO: Possible tornado flips planes in South Florida

NBC affiliate WTVJ reporte d that one tornado ended up hitting an airport in Pembroke Pines, damaging some of the aircraft at North Perry Airport. According to WTVJ, the tornado started in Miami Gardens, passed through Pembroke Pines, and continued through the area until it reached Cooper City.

Large waves and strong winds moved into the Florida Keys on Tuesday evening. A storm surge warning is in effect for the area and local officials reported flooding early Wednesday morning. The National Hurricane Center reported sustained winds of up to 52 mph at Key West International Airport, with a hurricane-speed wind gust of 66 mph.

‘Key West is under water!’ Video shows flooding under house in Florida Keys

Videos uploaded by Victoria Bollea showed the extent of the flooding that began submerging her Key West neighborhood. In one video, the water could be seen at a high level under her house, just two hours before high tide at the time.

Bradenton Police Department officers patrolled evacuation zones on Tuesday afternoon, playing a recorded message urging residents to evacuate. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents in Zones A and B effective Tuesday morning.

Sarasota residents boarded up their homes and businesses ahead of Ian’s arrival. This video shows shops on Bahia Vista St. with their windows shuttered. A mandatory evacuation order was issued on Monday evening for residents in Levels A and B, including residents living on barrier islands, in mobile homes, and aboard vessels.

Apollo Beach residents secured their boats and boarded up windows on Tuesday to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Hillsborough County zones A and B – the coastal and low-lying areas of the county – were ordered to evacuate by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Tracking Hurricane Ian’s path with real-time wobble tracker

University of Tampa students were evacuated from their dorms on Tuesday morning. The university said it expects to resume all campus operations by Monday, Oct. 3. This footage shows buses lined up to evacuate students.

Hurricane Ian’s outer bands began moving into southeast Florida on Tuesday morning, prompting a flood advisory. This video shows commuters braving the soaking rains on the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Keys residents moved their vehicles to higher ground on Tuesday morning, parking along the highway in hopes they will avoid storm surge. On Tuesday night, Monroe County Emergency Management said heavy rain, high tides and storm surge from Hurricane Ian were causing the islands to flood.

Ian’s outer bands dumped rain on Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning. But that wasn’t the end of Ian’s impact – a tornado warning was issued in the area early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tornado Warnings#Florida Keys#Florida Hurricane Ian#Nbc
WFLA

After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients

Hundreds of hospital patients were being evacuated from facilities across the Fort Myers region Thursday after damage from Hurricane Ian cut off water supplies. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

Ian now bringing fall-like air to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Ian heads into South Carolina, the wind flow around the system ushers in cooler air for us. The northwest breeze continues all day, and highs will only be in the low 80s. The humidity is quite low as well, so no rainfall is expected. The weather will be nice […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy