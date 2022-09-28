Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia plans crude palm oil reference price of $792.19/T for Oct 1-15 -official
JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $792.19 per tonne for the Oct. 1-15 period, deputy coordinating economic minister Musdhalifah Machmud told Reuters on Wednesday, down from the $846.32 per tonne for Sept. 16-30. The planned new price will place export tax for palm oil at $33 per tonne. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online
India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 937 996 RBD palm oil 982 1,019 RBD palmolein 998 1,035 Crude soya oil 1,257 1,362 Gold 533 549 Silver 608 635 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard)
Agriculture Online
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL) -UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crusher Caramuru gets $80 mln loan linked to sustainability goals
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caramuru Alimentos, the largest Brazilian-owned soybean processor, this week secured an $80 million loan linked to sustainability goals, with proceeds earmarked to invest in the production and export of soymeal, Chief Executive Julio Costa told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will build a new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
Brazil ready for more agriculture sector IPOs, seed company chief says
SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian market is ready to welcome more agribusiness companies on the stock market, a sector underrepresented on the local bourse based on the size of the industry relative to Brazil's GDP, Marino Colpo, chief executive of listed seeds producer Boa Safra, said on Thursday.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India extends free food programme by three months amid fiscal woes
NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India has extended by three months its free food programme for the poor, a move that will add $5.46 billion to the government's costs and make for a bigger challenge to efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit. Most economists expect India to miss...
Agriculture Online
Sunflower oil prices slide on resumed Ukraine supplies
MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sunflower oil's premium over rival soyoil has narrowed and the oil has started gaining lost market share on rising supplies from top exporter Ukraine after a U.N.-brokered corridor through the Black Sea came into force from August. Sunflower oil prices have dropped by nearly half...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11
MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
China to lower port fees for cargoes by 20% in Q4
BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China will lower port fees for cargoes by 20% in the fourth quarter of this year to promote stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, the transport ministry said on Friday. Local governments are also encouraged to offer preferential fees during the COVID-19...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, poised for a second monthly gain, as concerns over supplies from Black Sea region and adverse weather in key exporting countries supported prices. Corn gained ground, although the grain was on track to finish September largely unchanged. Soybeans have...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were on track to climb about 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher while soybeans...
Agriculture Online
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season
As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn, wheat supplies up from 2021 - government
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of corn and wheat were higher than a year ago but stocks remained tight at a time when export disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have left buyers scrambling to find grain, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn stood...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat soars on U.S. output cuts, Russian annexation of Ukraine land
Putin announces annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones. Corn climbs on smaller stocks; soybeans dip after bigger-than-expected stocks. (New throughout; changes byline, previous dateline PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat spiked on Friday, supported by a drastic cut to U.S. production estimates by the Agriculture Department,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results
Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade much of the week as harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though some farmers report lower-than-anticipated yields, analysts said.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle eases with cash; tight supply underpins
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Friday, pressured by softening cash trade across the U.S. Plains, though markets remain supported by tightening supplies as producers continue to liquidate their herds, analysts said. "Our short-term supply issues are still front and...
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year
Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's 2022/23 soybean crop to reach 48 mln tns - exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina is expected to harvest a 48 million-tonne soybean crop and 50 million tonnes of corn in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season. The exchange, known as BdeC, also pegged the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps to 1-week high on Russia-Ukraine conflict
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hitting their highest in almost a week, as the Russia-Ukraine war and adverse weather in key exporting countries underpinned prices. Corn prices were largely unchanged, while soybeans ticked higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
Agriculture Online
Argentina soy FX boost, set to end, spurred 14 mln tonnes in sales
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 13.9 million tonnes of soybeans since the launch of a preferential "soy dollar" exchange rate at the start of September, a measure which expires today, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday. The government brought in on Sept. 5 a...
Comments / 0