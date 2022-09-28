ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
Indonesia plans crude palm oil reference price of $792.19/T for Oct 1-15 -official

JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $792.19 per tonne for the Oct. 1-15 period, deputy coordinating economic minister Musdhalifah Machmud told Reuters on Wednesday, down from the $846.32 per tonne for Sept. 16-30. The planned new price will place export tax for palm oil at $33 per tonne. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 937 996 RBD palm oil 982 1,019 RBD palmolein 998 1,035 Crude soya oil 1,257 1,362 Gold 533 549 Silver 608 635 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard)
Brazil ready for more agriculture sector IPOs, seed company chief says

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian market is ready to welcome more agribusiness companies on the stock market, a sector underrepresented on the local bourse based on the size of the industry relative to Brazil's GDP, Marino Colpo, chief executive of listed seeds producer Boa Safra, said on Thursday.
Sunflower oil prices slide on resumed Ukraine supplies

MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sunflower oil's premium over rival soyoil has narrowed and the oil has started gaining lost market share on rising supplies from top exporter Ukraine after a U.N.-brokered corridor through the Black Sea came into force from August. Sunflower oil prices have dropped by nearly half...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
China to lower port fees for cargoes by 20% in Q4

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China will lower port fees for cargoes by 20% in the fourth quarter of this year to promote stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, the transport ministry said on Friday. Local governments are also encouraged to offer preferential fees during the COVID-19...
GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, poised for a second monthly gain, as concerns over supplies from Black Sea region and adverse weather in key exporting countries supported prices. Corn gained ground, although the grain was on track to finish September largely unchanged. Soybeans have...
GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were on track to climb about 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher while soybeans...
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season

As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
U.S. corn, wheat supplies up from 2021 - government

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of corn and wheat were higher than a year ago but stocks remained tight at a time when export disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have left buyers scrambling to find grain, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn stood...
GRAINS-Wheat soars on U.S. output cuts, Russian annexation of Ukraine land

Putin announces annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones. Corn climbs on smaller stocks; soybeans dip after bigger-than-expected stocks. (New throughout; changes byline, previous dateline PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat spiked on Friday, supported by a drastic cut to U.S. production estimates by the Agriculture Department,...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results

Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade much of the week as harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though some farmers report lower-than-anticipated yields, analysts said.
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle eases with cash; tight supply underpins

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Friday, pressured by softening cash trade across the U.S. Plains, though markets remain supported by tightening supplies as producers continue to liquidate their herds, analysts said. "Our short-term supply issues are still front and...
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year

Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Argentina's 2022/23 soybean crop to reach 48 mln tns - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina is expected to harvest a 48 million-tonne soybean crop and 50 million tonnes of corn in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season. The exchange, known as BdeC, also pegged the...
GRAINS-Wheat jumps to 1-week high on Russia-Ukraine conflict

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hitting their highest in almost a week, as the Russia-Ukraine war and adverse weather in key exporting countries underpinned prices. Corn prices were largely unchanged, while soybeans ticked higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
Argentina soy FX boost, set to end, spurred 14 mln tonnes in sales

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 13.9 million tonnes of soybeans since the launch of a preferential "soy dollar" exchange rate at the start of September, a measure which expires today, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday. The government brought in on Sept. 5 a...
