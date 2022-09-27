Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
Related
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
MedicalXpress
Study finds evangelical Christians were less likely to get COVID-19 vaccine after conversations with faith leaders
Evangelical Christians who sought information from their religious leaders about getting the COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less likely to be vaccinated, while evangelicals who spoke with a health care provider about the vaccine were more likely to be vaccinated, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University-led study involving a survey of 531 self-identified evangelical Christians in the U.S.
healio.com
CDC reports increased circulation of enterovirus linked to AFM
Surveillance data show increased circulation of enterovirus D68 — or EV-D68 — over the summer in the United States after a period of low circulation during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported this week in MMWR. The report also noted an increase in detection of rhinovirus (RV) this past...
healio.com
PD therapy for off time depends on safety, efficacy, patient preference
LAS VEGAS — When evaluating the best choice for on-demand therapies for off time in Parkinson’s disease, physicians should consider severity of side effects, time to efficacy and patient preference, a presenter stated at BRAINWeek 2022. “There are symptomatic treatments that help the day-to-day disability, and then for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
healio.com
Poor medication adherence tied to CV events, all-cause death in CAD
Data from a meta-analysis show that a 20% improvement in CV medication adherence could reduce risk for any CV event by 8% and risk for all-cause mortality by 12% among patients with CAD, researchers reported. “Medication adherence has been defined as the extent to which a patient takes medications as...
healio.com
COVID-19 leads to high in-hospital mortality for patients with pulmonary hypertension
In a cohort of patients with chronic precapillary pulmonary hypertension, the rates of in-hospital mortality for those who contracted COVID-19 were more than 40%, according to a study. Study investigator David Montani, MD, PhD, explained that SARS-CoV2 has a predilection for causing pulmonary vascular injury and that patients with pre-existing...
healio.com
Relationship between immune-related dry eye, gut dysbiosis remains unclear
MONTEREY, Calif. — While the gut microbial composition of individuals with early markers of Sjögren’s syndrome differed from that of a control group in a study presented here, no apparent dry eye microbiome signature was seen. “Our aim was to evaluate the gut microbial composition of individuals...
healio.com
Healio Minute Podcast, Gastroenterology Edition: Top Headlines - Week of September 26, 2022
In this edition, splash pads reduce child drowning risk but boost diarrhea outbreaks; FDA approves Konvomep for benign gastric ulcers; Xifaxan generic may be stalled until 2029 and more. Brought to you by Biofire. Read the full coverage here:. Earlier CRC screening with colonoscopy, FIT cost-effective ‘irrespective of BMI’
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
Q&A: Implicit bias may be overlooked in medical training
CHICAGO — Students at every level of medical training have implicit biases that favor people who are male, young, white, thin and non-LGBTQ+, according to research presented at the Women in Medicine Summit. Implicit biases, which “involve associations outside conscious awareness that lead to a negative evaluation of a...
healio.com
Subcutaneous immunotherapy not linked to severe reactions in severe asthma
The total patient population experienced a rate of 19.9 severe reactions per 10,000 injection visits. Patients with severe asthma experienced a rate of 23.9 severe reactions per 10,000 injection visits. The patients who did not have asthma and the patients with severe asthma did not experience any difference in rates...
healio.com
Upadacitinib significantly improves non-radiographic axial SpA signs, symptoms vs placebo
Upadacitinib demonstrated significant improvements in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis when compared with a placebo at 14 weeks, according to data published in The Lancet. “Upadacitinib has already shown efficacy in a phase 2/3 study in ankylosing spondylosis patients with inadequate response to NSAIDs, and in another phase 3 study...
healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers similar protection in adolescents with, without IRDs
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offers similar protection against the disease in adolescent patients with and without inflammatory or immune rheumatic conditions, according to data published in Rheumatology. The researchers additionally concluded that immunomodulatory therapy did not impact the vaccine’s effectiveness. “In a recent prospective study that included 20 hospitals...
healio.com
Some patients with AF have fears about diagnosis, but many are not treated promptly
In a survey conducted for Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, researchers found that more than one-quarter of adults with AF have fears about their diagnosis, but many do not feel the urgency to get treated immediately. Among adults aged 55 years or older from the general population, a majority were aware...
healio.com
Dupixent approved for prurigo nodularis treatment
The FDA has approved Dupixent for the treatment of prurigo nodularis in adults, Regeneron and Sanofi announced in a press release. Dupixent (dupilumab), given as a subcutaneous injection, is the first drug approved by the FDA for this indication. Prurigo nodularis, a chronic debilitating inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme...
healio.com
Worsening glucose status associated with nerve damage in the eye
Worse glucose status and higher glycemia levels, even at the prediabetes stage, are associated with corneal nerve damage, according to findings presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “Neurodegeneration in diabetes is a hormone complication. There are two types of neurodegeneration: peripheral neurodegeneration like in...
healio.com
VIDEO: New implant reduces IOP with no anterior chamber penetration
MILAN — During iNovation Day at the ESCRS meeting, Philippe Sourdille, MD, presented the Cilio-scleral Inter-positioning Device from Ciliatech for the surgical treatment of glaucoma. For the first time, a minimally invasive implant effectively reduces IOP without penetrating the anterior chamber or creating subconjunctival filtration. After 1 year, IOP...
healio.com
Long-term P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy after PCI reduces bleeding at 3 years vs. DAPT
Long-term P2Y12 inhibition after PCI reduced bleeding at 3 years compared with dual antiplatelet therapy, with no significant differences observed for ischemic events, according to new data from the SMART-CHOICE trial. “In this 3-year follow-up of a randomized clinical trial, P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy after 3 months of DAPT was found...
healio.com
BLOG: Common clinical scenario of PJI after TJA
In this blog, Victoria Tam, PA-S, discusses the etiology, risk factors, diagnosis and treatment of PJI. She includes a clinical case study to demonstrate how a prosthetic joint infection is diagnosed and managed. - Sam Dyer, PA, president of Physician Assistants in Orthopaedic Surgery. The prevalence and incidence of total...
healio.com
Speaker: Grief can rewire the brain, but healthy habits restore connections, aid healing
LAS VEGAS— Grief, and particularly prolonged grief, can rewire the brain, but engaging in therapy, healthy habits and support systems can restore connections and aid the healing process, according to a speaker at BRAINWeek 2022. “Grief therapy can be conceptualized as active work instead of passive work,” Michael R....
Comments / 0