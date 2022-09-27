ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

MedicalXpress

Study finds evangelical Christians were less likely to get COVID-19 vaccine after conversations with faith leaders

Evangelical Christians who sought information from their religious leaders about getting the COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less likely to be vaccinated, while evangelicals who spoke with a health care provider about the vaccine were more likely to be vaccinated, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University-led study involving a survey of 531 self-identified evangelical Christians in the U.S.
RELIGION
healio.com

CDC reports increased circulation of enterovirus linked to AFM

Surveillance data show increased circulation of enterovirus D68 — or EV-D68 — over the summer in the United States after a period of low circulation during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported this week in MMWR. The report also noted an increase in detection of rhinovirus (RV) this past...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

PD therapy for off time depends on safety, efficacy, patient preference

LAS VEGAS — When evaluating the best choice for on-demand therapies for off time in Parkinson’s disease, physicians should consider severity of side effects, time to efficacy and patient preference, a presenter stated at BRAINWeek 2022. “There are symptomatic treatments that help the day-to-day disability, and then for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Poor medication adherence tied to CV events, all-cause death in CAD

Data from a meta-analysis show that a 20% improvement in CV medication adherence could reduce risk for any CV event by 8% and risk for all-cause mortality by 12% among patients with CAD, researchers reported. “Medication adherence has been defined as the extent to which a patient takes medications as...
HEALTH
healio.com

Q&A: Implicit bias may be overlooked in medical training

CHICAGO — Students at every level of medical training have implicit biases that favor people who are male, young, white, thin and non-LGBTQ+, according to research presented at the Women in Medicine Summit. Implicit biases, which “involve associations outside conscious awareness that lead to a negative evaluation of a...
HEALTH
healio.com

Upadacitinib significantly improves non-radiographic axial SpA signs, symptoms vs placebo

Upadacitinib demonstrated significant improvements in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis when compared with a placebo at 14 weeks, according to data published in The Lancet. “Upadacitinib has already shown efficacy in a phase 2/3 study in ankylosing spondylosis patients with inadequate response to NSAIDs, and in another phase 3 study...
HEALTH
healio.com

Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD

Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
HEALTH
healio.com

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers similar protection in adolescents with, without IRDs

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offers similar protection against the disease in adolescent patients with and without inflammatory or immune rheumatic conditions, according to data published in Rheumatology. The researchers additionally concluded that immunomodulatory therapy did not impact the vaccine’s effectiveness. “In a recent prospective study that included 20 hospitals...
INDUSTRY
healio.com

Dupixent approved for prurigo nodularis treatment

The FDA has approved Dupixent for the treatment of prurigo nodularis in adults, Regeneron and Sanofi announced in a press release. Dupixent (dupilumab), given as a subcutaneous injection, is the first drug approved by the FDA for this indication. Prurigo nodularis, a chronic debilitating inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme...
HEALTH
healio.com

Worsening glucose status associated with nerve damage in the eye

Worse glucose status and higher glycemia levels, even at the prediabetes stage, are associated with corneal nerve damage, according to findings presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “Neurodegeneration in diabetes is a hormone complication. There are two types of neurodegeneration: peripheral neurodegeneration like in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

VIDEO: New implant reduces IOP with no anterior chamber penetration

MILAN — During iNovation Day at the ESCRS meeting, Philippe Sourdille, MD, presented the Cilio-scleral Inter-positioning Device from Ciliatech for the surgical treatment of glaucoma. For the first time, a minimally invasive implant effectively reduces IOP without penetrating the anterior chamber or creating subconjunctival filtration. After 1 year, IOP...
HEALTH
healio.com

BLOG: Common clinical scenario of PJI after TJA

In this blog, Victoria Tam, PA-S, discusses the etiology, risk factors, diagnosis and treatment of PJI. She includes a clinical case study to demonstrate how a prosthetic joint infection is diagnosed and managed. - Sam Dyer, PA, president of Physician Assistants in Orthopaedic Surgery. The prevalence and incidence of total...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

