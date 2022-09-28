Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Phyllis Jean Burcham Fowler
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Phyllis Jean Burcham Fowler, age 77, of Crown City, died Thursday afternoon September 29, 2022 at her residence. Born December 2, 1944 in Lawrence County, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Sylvia Burcham.
WVNews
West Virginia auditor J.B. McCuskey visits Morgantown, discusses government transparency
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by state Auditor JB McCuskey for their efforts in promoting government transparency on Thursday evening. “I don't know that any of this would have happened [without] your energy and your commitment,” McCuskey said of Tom...
WVNews
Auditor JB McCuskey
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by …
WVNews
State of Preparedness
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ia…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
OVB announces Copley promotion
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — Ohio Valley Bank recently announced the promotion of John Copley to OVB assistant vice president, collections manager. Shawn Siders, OVB senior vice president, chief credit officer, described Copley as being prepared to take on his new role.
WVNews
October 1 marks start of West Virginia fall fire season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall fire season starts Saturday, Oct. 1, and continues through the end of the calendar year. The West Virginia the Division of Forestry reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m.-7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
WVNews
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
WVNews
Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday. An order Thursday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied an emergency request by lawyers for Dan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
PSD 1 asks state to declare Arthurdale Water a 'failing utility'
ARTHURDALE — Public Service District No. 1 has filed a petition asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission declare that the Arthurdale Water Association is a failing utility under the Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act. The petition was filed Sept. 9 on behalf of PSD 1 by attorneys...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The new state-of-the-art, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and all of the many, many, many people who made it into such an amazing reality.
WVNews
Betty Lou Mathew
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Lou Mathew, 86, of Ravenswood, WV, died September 28, 2022 at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1936 in Arden WV and was the daughter of the late Denzil Elwood and Lela Mae Digman Proudfoot.
WVNews
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. - Another week in the books. The River Cities went 5-3 for their games during week seven in Ohio and week six in West Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Caden Youngblood leads a pack of Tornado tacklers to bring down Northern's Ethan Sebold.
KEYSER. W.Va. (WV News) – Revenge is a dish best served soggy. At least those were the condi…
WVNews
Brumfield TD run sparks UNLV over New Mexico 31-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night. Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth.
Comments / 0