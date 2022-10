Ninety-six members on Task Force One from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s urban search and rescue team are already on the ground in the hardest hit areas of Florida's west coast. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said to television reporters before dawn, “This is going to include water rescue, search and rescue, air deployments as such, and also render public service, if necessary.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO