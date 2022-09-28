Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Kingwood Council takes action against two dilapidated properties
KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council voted to seek bids on the demolition of one dilapidated property and sent another to the condemnation committee for action. In November 2021 the committee condemned the former ceramics building located beside Brown’s Park, at 320 Morgantown St. In March, Kevin Engels told council he was working with 11 heirs who own the property but expected to have it sold within two weeks and the new owner planned to tear it down by mid-summer.
School-based driver education programs to begin in 14 districts
ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Public Safety recently approved the Muskingum Ohio Valley Educational Service Center (MOVESC) driving school, clearing the way for driver education programs across the region in 14 districts. The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC), in collaboration with the Ohio Valley Educational Service Center (OVESC), developed and implemented...
Comments / 0