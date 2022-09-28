ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Trojan

Eric Gentry adds to football’s legacy

If you were to stand next to sophomore linebacker Eric Gentry, it would be almost impossible to ignore the physical traits he possesses. Gentry stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds, but what may be most intriguing about his physique is his 7-foot-1 wingspan. Gentry cites eighth grade as the...
Daily Trojan

USC prepares to kick off Green Week

USC’s second annual Green Week is just around the corner, and the Office of Sustainability is looking to expand on last year’s sustainability efforts and awareness through seminars, on-campus activities, student organization initiatives and the unveiling of new sustainability projects. This year’s carousel of activities will kick off...
Daily Trojan

Consulting clubs: Competition and pay-off

When RISE Consulting president Kevin Arackaparambil first started at USC, he aspired to be a part of the University’s infamously selective consulting clubs. Unfortunately, he didn’t get into a single one. “I wanted to join a consulting club because there are a lot of cool professional experiences that...
Daily Trojan

USC and other universities share approaches to measuring sustainability literacy

The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education hosted a webinar Wednesday for universities, including USC, to share their approaches to measuring sustainability literacy and culture on their campuses. More than 5,000 USC students, postdoctorates, faculty and staff participated in USC’s first annual sustainability survey in April. The...
Daily Trojan

USC plays into the L.A. anti-intellectualism myth

Whether or not I’ve fully processed it, I am reaching the end of my college career. As I’ve taken most of my required courses to graduate, I am left with nothing but freedom (in the form of open electives). For my upper division communication elective, no class piqued my interest on the fall registrar more than Los Angeles: Communication and Culture, taught by Josh Kun. Through this class, we’ve explored the complexities of L.A. as a whole, discussed the paradoxical nature of the city and addressed many of the myths surrounding it. However, none have stuck with me quite like the paradigm of the L.A. anti-intellectual.
