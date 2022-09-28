ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Standing with Florida: Hurricane Ian could bring terrible devastation; N.Y. must help

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

With Hurricane Ian set to pummel the Tampa Bay area — home to more than 3 million Floridians, and spared the ravages of a storm of this magnitude for a century — we hold our breaths. Mayor Adams has just returned from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to tour the wreckage and offer help to two places with strong ties to New York City. The people of Florida, an American state, are due the very same show of support in their hour of need.

Regrettably, Florida’s governor, Gov. Ron DeSantis, has of late been uninterested in constructive collaboration with American cities and states of different political persuasions. As his wingman Greg Abbott of Texas sends busloads of migrants to New York, Chicago and elsewhere, not caring to coordinate with the leaders in their destination cities, DeSantis flew two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to liberal island enclave Martha’s Vineyard as the ultimate nanny nanny boo boo taunt.

Trouble is, the chartered flights — paid for with $1.6 million in taxpayer dollars — had nothing to do with serving the people of Florida and everything to do with making a political statement as DeSantis faces a reelection challenge and then a likely presidential run.

And trouble is, a mysterious woman known only as Perla lured the migrants onto the flights promising jobs and food and housing and everything short of baskets of puppies at the end of a long rainbow, possibly violating the law .

And trouble is, as DeSantis proudly washes his hands of helping people fleeing Nicolas Maduro’s socialist dictatorship, he waxes poetic about the rights of Cubans who face “political persecution leaving a communist dictatorship” (and, ahem, who tend to vote Republican). Indeed, many of those who last century escaped Fidel Castro and the earlier military dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista settled in the Tampa area.

We can’t defend the nasty political opportunism of Florida’s governor. We can genuinely offer an outstretched hand to the people he represents. They deserve all the help New York can reasonably provide.

