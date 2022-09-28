ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mary Berry on discovering the joys of brunch and catering for unexpected guests

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlFRN_0iDEUH3h00

Even legends like Mary Berry sometimes get thrown.

“I’ve had many disasters in the kitchen,” the 87-year-old admits – but she sounds so self-assured, you can’t imagine her getting knocked off course for too long.

For Berry, surprises tend to come in the form of her children, Annabel and Thomas (her other son William died age 19) and five grandchildren turning up for dinner unexpectedly. It seems no one is that fond of phoning ahead.

“Very often I have family coming round, lots of young [people] – and then two more turn up.” Adding with cheeky groan: “I know exactly what they’re like, and they’re very hungry.”

But she certainly seems to relish being surrounded by her family – and she has a few nifty tricks up her sleeve for catering when unexpected guests turn up. “If it’s a big pot of something, I’ll add another can of flageolet beans or black-eyed beans or even a can of baked beans, to spin it out – which is what we have to do.”

Many families will be thinking of ways to stretch their meals further, as food and energy prices continue to soar – and Berry’s top piece of advice for cutting costs in the kitchen is all about preparation. “I think saving money on cooking is being organised, and a bit of planning beforehand,” she says. “If you’ve got people coming round – relations, friends, whatever – it’s doing the shopping list and not veering from it.”

Berry might seem as put together as it gets, but she hasn’t always been the pinnacle of organisation. “I’ve learned it over the years,” she says – and practise makes perfect. “If I’ve gone to the trouble, which indeed, I did at the weekend – I did two roast chickens, which is one of the recipes in the book. I made really good stock – really good gravy, far too much for that day, and I froze the rest. That means when you’ve maybe just got a chicken breast and you want to have gravy with it, you’ve got it in the freezer.

“I don’t waste anything. If there’s something left, I usually freeze it.”

While Berry’s style is definitely classic, she’s slowly but surely incorporating newer ingredients into her food vocabulary – largely thanks to her family members. She says: “At the moment they’re all at the age where they eat a lot, and they like very much trying new things – so I use more of the ingredients they enjoy the most.”

That means you’ll see a lot more avocados in Berry’s recipes than you might have previously, along with other family favourites, including beans, lentils and chickpeas. “They’re willing to try anything,” she adds.

Many of these ingredients feature in her latest book, Cook And Share, which very much does what it says on the tin, and puts sharing food centre. Berry suggests food has become more laid-back, and her recipes reflect this.

“I wanted it to be more relaxed – sharing, help yourself, and still [thinking] what I can prepare ahead,” she says. “Most people are working, and they can’t always do everything just before friends are coming round.”

At 87, Berry shows no sign of slowing down – her new book is accompanied by a BBC series of the same name – so she’s eager to make life easier for everyone in her recipes. “I do quite a bit of preparing ahead, just adding something at the last minute,” she says – whether that’s fresh herbs or another garnish to bring the dish to life.

Fans of Berry’s recipes won’t be disappointed by her latest offering. “There are some classic things that I’ve relooked at,” she says. “We’ve got the ultimate chocolate brownie – that’s to die for. I’ve done many brownie recipes and blondies and things in my time, but we’ve put the ultimate chocolate brownie in there, and a few casseroles – the Sunday best minted lamb is delicious… Then there’s one pot things like Tuscan chicken, which is the sort of dish you can share for a very special occasion. It’s done with chicken thighs, which if you overcook and people are late – it doesn’t matter a bit, it just means it is more tender. Whereas if we use the breasts, it would have become tough.”

She’s always a fan of the classics, but Berry isn’t afraid to branch out either, saying: “We’ve included brunch this time, because brunch seems to be very popular – especially on a Sunday morning, when you have friends round,” she adds. “Perhaps they don’t necessarily want to do a roast – they do brunch, because everybody gets up a bit later, and it’s a lovely meal to share.”

Berry might see the appeal of brunch, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely ditched her Sunday routine. “In our family, it’s still the Sunday roast,” she admits. “But of course, this summer’s been so warm, we’ve often had brunch instead.”

Cook And Share by Mary Berry is published in hardback by BBC Books, priced £27. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host

Folks with a deep affinity for home renovation and real estate–focused programs are likely privy to HGTV’s Love It or List It. The show focuses on homeowners who have hit a standstill on deciding whether or not to sell their home or simply renovate their space. Over the years, we’ve seen many homeowners struggle with the decision, but overall, designer Hilary Farr has helped all homeowners score a win either way.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Berry
msn.com

The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets

Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Unexpected Guests#Brunch#Photography#Cooking
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine accelerates Nato membership bid after Russia annexes regions

Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the Nato military alliance. The comment by Volodymyr Zelensky came just after Russia said it would annex four region of Ukraine it seized and held gunpoint referendums viewed as illegitimate by the international community. Mr...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared that they are invalid and urged all countries not to recognise any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China, India,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Jury considers verdicts in Renee MacRae murder trial

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his lover and young son in the 1970s has been sent out to consider its verdicts. The eight women and seven men will now consider if William MacDowell is guilty of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew near Inverness on November 12, 1976.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Braille banners will offer encouragement to blind London Marathon runners

Braille messages will be used to encourage blind and visually impaired runners taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday. Thirty-five runners with guides are expected to take part in the event while hundreds of others will be raising money for charities which support blind and vision impaired people. Banners...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy