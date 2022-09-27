ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Police probe slain teen's role in deadly California shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
fresyes.com

The USS Fresno

We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Jury Convicts MS-13 Member of Machete Murder, Kidnapping

A federal jury in Fresno has found an MS-13 gang member guilty of a 2017 murder and kidnapping. Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez, 27, a citizen of El Salvador illegally living in Mendota, will face life in prison when he is sentenced, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Wednesday in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
Daily Beast

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.
MCGREGOR, TX
YourCentralValley.com

2 Visalia men travel to Florida for hurricane relief

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KPGE) – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, American Red Cross volunteers have opened their doors to evacuees; providing food, shelter, water, and other resources. Volunteers come from all over the country, and two Visalia men Ray and Bill have made the journey cross country to help those affected. “They packed their […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
CLOVIS, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GV Wire

Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday

With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
FRESNO, CA
fox44news.com

Man charged with stalking Central Texas teacher

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been arrested and is charged with stalking a Rosebud-Lott teacher. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Saturday by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School in reference to a faculty member who was receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source. The emails also threatened the faculty member’s family.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
YourCentralValley.com

You can visit this Central Valley fair for free

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
CARUTHERS, CA
KCEN TV NBC 6

Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

