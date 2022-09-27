Read full article on original website
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
Hanford Sentinel
Police probe slain teen's role in deadly California shootout
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
epbusinessjournal.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
GV Wire
Fresno Jury Convicts MS-13 Member of Machete Murder, Kidnapping
A federal jury in Fresno has found an MS-13 gang member guilty of a 2017 murder and kidnapping. Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez, 27, a citizen of El Salvador illegally living in Mendota, will face life in prison when he is sentenced, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Wednesday in a news release.
Click2Houston.com
Texas will build more than 50 new electric car charging locations along major highways
Texas can move forward with a plan to build a network of hundreds of electric vehicle charging locations across the state after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s plan on Tuesday. Texas will use up to $408 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law last year...
Daily Beast
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.
2 Visalia men travel to Florida for hurricane relief
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KPGE) – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, American Red Cross volunteers have opened their doors to evacuees; providing food, shelter, water, and other resources. Volunteers come from all over the country, and two Visalia men Ray and Bill have made the journey cross country to help those affected. “They packed their […]
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
KWTX
Authorities investigating deadly crash in the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview area
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash at Highway 84 and 31 in the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview area. KWTX has learned a driver collided into the back of a semi. Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
GV Wire
Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday
With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
fox44news.com
Man charged with stalking Central Texas teacher
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been arrested and is charged with stalking a Rosebud-Lott teacher. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Saturday by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School in reference to a faculty member who was receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source. The emails also threatened the faculty member’s family.
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
KCEN TV NBC 6
Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California Highway Patrol officers to get their biggest raise in almost 20 years
California Highway Patrol officers will receive a 6.2% raise this year — more than twice the general salary increase paid to any other group of state workers — under the unique terms of their union contract. The state Human Resources Department recently posted to its website the annual...
