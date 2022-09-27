BOSTON -- Nathan Eovaldi was back on the bump for the Red Sox on Thursday, returning from the IL in what could be one of his final starts with Boston.Eovaldi, who had been sidelined for over six weeks with a shoulder injury, was activated on Thursday and made his 19th start of the season in Boston's matinee at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. The righty was on a pitch count so he was only out there for 4.2 innings, allowing two runs (only one earned) off five hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter in his...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO