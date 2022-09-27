ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Prospect Wows With Effortless Pure Power

Tomase: Red Sox prospect Niko Kavadas is turning heads with his bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Niko Kavadas is a throwback prospect, a burly slugger built like former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli, except he swings it from the left side. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Kavadas...
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future

Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox...
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
Yardbarker

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
Popculture

Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child

A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
NESN

J.D. Martinez Blasts Dinger To Put Red Sox Ahead Vs. Orioles

The Red Sox needed a big hit, and J.D. Martinez provided it. Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was all tied up at three apiece heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, and Boston’s designated hitter broke the deadlock with a rocket of a home run that went over the Green Monster.
FOX Sports

Red Sox play the Orioles with 2-1 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (80-75, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-81, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Orioles +134; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
CBS Boston

Nathan Eovaldi returned to Red Sox rotation on Thursday

BOSTON  -- Nathan Eovaldi was back on the bump for the Red Sox on Thursday, returning from the IL in what could be one of his final starts with Boston.Eovaldi, who had been sidelined for over six weeks with a shoulder injury, was activated on Thursday and made his 19th start of the season in Boston's matinee at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. The righty was on a pitch count so he was only out there for 4.2 innings, allowing two runs (only one earned) off five hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter in his...
