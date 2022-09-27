Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Red Sox Prospect Wows With Effortless Pure Power
Tomase: Red Sox prospect Niko Kavadas is turning heads with his bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Niko Kavadas is a throwback prospect, a burly slugger built like former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli, except he swings it from the left side. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Kavadas...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Not Ruling Out New Deal Before End Of Season
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts does not appear to be close to reaching a new deal as he sits just weeks away from opting out of his current contract, but he's open to the idea of coming to a new agreement in the final days of the season. In...
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
Xander Bogaerts’ ‘replacement’ makes plea for SS to stay with Red Sox
Trevor Story wants the Red Sox to keep Xander Bogaerts. Everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox signed Trevor Story to replace Xander Bogaerts. Everyone, that is, except Story himself. It turns out, the 29-year-old shortstop-turned-second baseman doesn’t want to take Bogaerts’ spot; he wants to play alongside him for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over the Monster
Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future
Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox...
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy talks last-place finish, 2023 expectations (podcast)
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy joined the Fenway Rundown podcast this week to reflect on his team’s disappointing season and look ahead to a key off-season. The Red Sox are 74-81 entering Wenesday’s game and have been eliminated from the playoff contention. “It’s certainly been a...
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever
Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Yankees to use Low-A ballpark as Hurricane Ian shelter for employees
The New York Yankees are doing what they can to help their employees all the way down in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday. According to the Tampa Bay Times, mor ethan 200,000 power outages have already been reported in the Tampa Bay area. BUY YANKEES...
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
J.D. Martinez Blasts Dinger To Put Red Sox Ahead Vs. Orioles
The Red Sox needed a big hit, and J.D. Martinez provided it. Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was all tied up at three apiece heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, and Boston’s designated hitter broke the deadlock with a rocket of a home run that went over the Green Monster.
FOX Sports
Red Sox play the Orioles with 2-1 series lead
Baltimore Orioles (80-75, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-81, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Orioles +134; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
Nathan Eovaldi returned to Red Sox rotation on Thursday
BOSTON -- Nathan Eovaldi was back on the bump for the Red Sox on Thursday, returning from the IL in what could be one of his final starts with Boston.Eovaldi, who had been sidelined for over six weeks with a shoulder injury, was activated on Thursday and made his 19th start of the season in Boston's matinee at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. The righty was on a pitch count so he was only out there for 4.2 innings, allowing two runs (only one earned) off five hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter in his...
Comments / 0