Virgin Atlantic updates gender identity policy

Virgin Atlantic says it has updated its gender identity policy to give flight crew the choice of which uniforms to wear.

The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniforms.

Champion the individuality

Virgin Atlantic

The carrier said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its workers by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.

Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while males wore burgundy.