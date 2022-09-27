Read full article on original website
Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — Video shows a 20-year-old man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County. The video, taken by a parent in the stands, shows the man sprinting across the Glover Stadium field at a game between Kennedy High School in La Palma and Katella High School. The man gets chased down and body-slammed by a coach from the opposing team.
School employee body slams prankster interrupting HS football game, CA video shows
A football game between Kennedy High School of La Palma, California, and Katella High School of Anaheim, California, took a turn when a 20-year-old prankster ran across the field with an explicit banner. On Sept. 23, the teams played at Glover Stadium in Anaheim until an incident that has gone...
Inside Mike Brown’s first training camp as coach of the Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Free throws, fitness and accountability were on display as head coach Mike Brown began training camp for his Sacramento Kings, where he required the team to run if three consecutive players failed to each sink two free throws to close out day one of camp. After a slight modification to the […]
Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident in California
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead on Wednesday in California, authorities said. According to the Riverside County Coroner, the bodies of Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, were found near Idyllwild, The Dallas Morning News reported. The...
Sacramento Kings' teammates talk about Iowa rookie Keegan Murray
Former Iowa forward Keegan Murray is eager to get his NBA career started. The No. 4 draft pick in the 2022 draft got off to a hot start in the NBA's Summer League where he earned MVP honors. Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range in four games in Las Vegas.
