Los Angeles, CA

Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — Video shows a 20-year-old man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County. The video, taken by a parent in the stands, shows the man sprinting across the Glover Stadium field at a game between Kennedy High School in La Palma and Katella High School. The man gets chased down and body-slammed by a coach from the opposing team.
Sacramento Kings' teammates talk about Iowa rookie Keegan Murray

Former Iowa forward Keegan Murray is eager to get his NBA career started. The No. 4 draft pick in the 2022 draft got off to a hot start in the NBA's Summer League where he earned MVP honors. Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range in four games in Las Vegas.
