Former Iowa forward Keegan Murray is eager to get his NBA career started. The No. 4 draft pick in the 2022 draft got off to a hot start in the NBA's Summer League where he earned MVP honors. Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range in four games in Las Vegas.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO