wtae.com
Police investigating two carjackings in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating two armed carjackings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood in less than 24 hours. The most recent happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on College Street in Shadyside. Police say three men approached the driver, showed a weapon, and demanded the vehicle. They then sped off...
Police investigate overnight shooting in Duquesne
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left a man injured in Duquesne. Officers responded just after midnight to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Peter Street. Responders discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported...
Man arrested following police chase that ended on Fort Pitt Bridge
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Friday following a chase that ended on the Fort Pitt Bridge. According to a news release, 29-year-old Tariq Mahdi was arrested on three Allegheny County bench warrants and three arrest warrants out of Penn Hills. Detectives from...
Pittsburgh police investigating 2 carjackings a half mile apart in less than 24 hours
PITTSBURGH — After two carjackings in Shadyside in less than 24 hours, Pittsburgh police are investigating whether the crimes were committed by the same men. Previous coverage: Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work. There are several similarities in the crimes. The victims...
wtae.com
13-year-old shot in Swissvale, source says
SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Swissvale. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the victim is 13 years old. Swissvale officers responded to the 7500 block of Short Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. "First responders found a juvenile male victim suffering from...
wtae.com
Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A 911 call for shots fired brought officers to the 600 block of North Saint Clair Street just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, public safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said.
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
Traffic altercation led to shots fired on the North Side, police say
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police worked overnight collecting evidence from two different crime scenes on the North Side to piece together who fired a gun 24 times in a violent road-rage incident. ShotSpotter notified police of two dozen rounds fired near Liverpool and Manhattan streets in the Manchester section of...
Man fatally shot in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Fugitive convicted of homicide with a vehicle in 2020 arrested in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A convicted fugitive was taken into custody by Allegheny County’s sheriff detectives in Fayette County on Wednesday. Daquan Thompson, 28, was convicted of homicide by vehicle while DUI after a crash in 2017. Police said Thompson never showed up to his sentencing hearing in 2020...
wtae.com
Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
New shooting range under construction in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction of a new shooting range is up and going in Westmoreland County.The outdoor facility is for county agencies to train. The $30,000 project is going up behind the Westmoreland County Prison, according to the Tribune-Review.They hope to finish the facility by the end of the year.
Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
wtae.com
Man shot in the back in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets. When first responders arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds to the upper back. Police said...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport explosion still under investigation
Allegheny County’s emergency management chief confirmed this week that an investigation is ongoing into what caused an explosion nearly two months ago at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Family of pedestrian struck and killed by bus Downtown sues Pittsburgh Regional Transit
The estate of a woman who was struck and killed by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus Downtown this year filed a lawsuit against the agency on Thursday. Dal Maya Rai, 64, of Whitehall, was struck at Liberty and Sixth avenues around 6:15 a.m. Jan. 11. A complaint filed in the...
wtae.com
Investigation underway into house fire in East Pittsburgh
EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out a little before 7 p.m. at a home on Franklin Street. Fire crews on the scene said the fire was mostly contained to one property...
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
