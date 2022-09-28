ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Police investigate overnight shooting in Duquesne

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left a man injured in Duquesne. Officers responded just after midnight to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Peter Street. Responders discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported...
DUQUESNE, PA
wtae.com

13-year-old shot in Swissvale, source says

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Swissvale. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the victim is 13 years old. Swissvale officers responded to the 7500 block of Short Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. "First responders found a juvenile male victim suffering from...
SWISSVALE, PA
wtae.com

Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A 911 call for shots fired brought officers to the 600 block of North Saint Clair Street just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, public safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.  Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in the back in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets. When first responders arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds to the upper back. Police said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport explosion still under investigation

Allegheny County’s emergency management chief confirmed this week that an investigation is ongoing into what caused an explosion nearly two months ago at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway into house fire in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out a little before 7 p.m. at a home on Franklin Street. Fire crews on the scene said the fire was mostly contained to one property...
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA

