ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Money management and cleaning ‘among tasks people are most likely to put off’

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5qqG_0iDET97L00

More than half (51%) of people admit they procrastinate instead of acting on tasks that need doing, a survey has found.

Nearly one in five (18%) people surveyed admit to putting off managing their finances, while a quarter (25%) delay cleaning their home.

Seeing the dentist (18%) or doctor (17%) or catching up with friends (17%) were also among the tasks that people were most likely to put off, according to the research from NatWest .

Watching TV, scrolling through social media and napping were among the methods people used to distract themselves.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of the 2,000 people surveyed for NatWest said they have a daily routine that hardly ever changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yRAX_0iDET97L00

People also typically estimated they spend nearly four hours per day operating on “autopilot” – doing the same routines every day, such as eating the same breakfast and having the same commute to work.

NatWest has teamed up with entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett to help people take action to reach their goals with a set of motivational videos, looking at setting goals, starting a business and managing personal finances.

The Diary Of A CEO podcast host said it can be hard to “take that first step”, adding: “The Money Motivation series is aimed at helping anyone to take that first step to setting and achieving their goals – whatever those may be.”

NatWest CEO Alison Rose said: “Everyone experiences different challenges and obstacles in life. But we hope that Steven’s inspiring story and motivational personality can help people to set and strive for their own goals – whatever they may be.”

Here are the top 10 goals that people want to achieve but have yet to do so, according to NatWest:

1. Learn a new skill or craft

2. Travel the world

3. Start a new career

4. Learn to play an instrument

5. Start investing

6. Reignite friendships

7. Write a book

8. Research family tree

9. Start a business

10. Go back into education/retrain

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits

A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions.Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.The 65-year-old, who is awaiting a diagnosis for suspected cancer, said it is “impossible to even contemplate” the stress of losing his home and warned of the mental health impact on mortgage holders amid rising costs.“There’s going to be suicides as for some people that will be the only way out,” he...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Rose
The Independent

Pound – live: Truss admits ‘disruption’ in markets as S&P downgrades UK outlook

Prime minister Liz Truss has said that her economic plan involves “disruption in the short term” as the Welsh secretary said “rigorous” spending cuts are imminent. Her comments come as the S&P ratings on the UK changed their outlook from stable to negative on Friday. Writing in The Sun, Ms Truss admitted that “not everyone will like what we are doing”. She said: “We need to get things done in this country more quickly. So I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term.” Meanwhile, Welsh secretary Robert...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy