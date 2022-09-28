ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

I’ve got something to offer – Robbie Brady delighted to be back in green

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qi1kW_0iDESwji00

Robbie Brady is confident he has more to offer the Republic of Ireland after marking his first start in 18 months with a face-saving Nations League winner against Armenia .

Brady returned from the Euro 2016 finals as an emerging star after heading Ireland to victory over Italy to send them into the knockout stage and then stunning hosts France with an early penalty in the last 16.

However, injuries have taken their toll on the former Manchester United trainee in recent seasons and he had not pulled on the green shirt since March last year when he came on as a substitute against Scotland on Saturday, before starting against Armenia and ultimately winning the game from the spot.

Asked about his joyous celebration on Wednesday evening, the 30-year-old Preston wing-back said: “It’s been a difficult time for me on and off the pitch, so all that just came rushing back.

“I’m delighted to get back into a green jersey and I think it probably got the better of me for a couple of seconds.

“I’m feeling all right, I’m not even too pleased with my overall performance. I did all right. At times, we moved the ball well but I still think I could have been better and I don’t think it was my best game of the season so far.

“But I definitely have something to offer, I feel, and for some of my performances, I’ll have to keep them up if I want to stay involved and I know that.”

For so much of what proved to be an eventful evening in Dublin, Ireland looked to be on track for a routine victory in a game they could not afford to lose.

With their hopes of winning League B1 and the Euro 2024 seeding boost that would have come with it long gone, Ireland ran out against the Armenians needing a point to avoid relegation and were cruising when John Egan and Michal Obafemi sent them into the final 20 minutes with a 2-0 lead.

However, substitute Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan struck inside two minutes to halt the home side in their tracks and when Dashyan was adjudged to have handled in the area following a VAR review – and was then sent off along with team-mate Hovhannes Hambartsumyan – Brady obliged from 12 yards to clinch a 3-2 win.

He said: “I felt all right in the moment and luckily enough, it went in. We got the win in the end and it would have been a shame to come out of that with a draw or a defeat after dominating most of the game.”

A narrow victory over a side who had lost 5-0 at home to Ukraine three days earlier did little to answer the lingering questions over manager Stephen Kenny’s stewardship but Brady is convinced fine-tuning, rather than a complete overhaul, is required.

He said: “It was five or 10 minutes of madness. When you are that comfortable in a game, you can’t get complacent.

“We are scoring goals, which is the toughest thing to do at this level. [We need to make] a couple of minor tweaks to make sure silly goals don’t go in like that again.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The first north London derby of the Premier League season is set to carry some extra heat today (Saturday 1 October), with Arsenal and Tottenham separated by just one point at the top of the table ahead of the fixture.Arsenal enter the derby as league leaders with 18 points, while Spurs are just one point behind in third place. Manchester City sit between the rivals, only above Tottenham on goal difference.Last time out, prior to the international break, Arsenal dispatched Brentford 3-0 away from home, while Tottenham also impressed by taking apart Leicester 6-2 – Son Heung-min’s second-half hat-trick off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

London Marathon 2022: Start time, route, odds and everything you need to know

The TCS London Marathon is here with the streets of London set to be filled with spectators to cheer on around 50,000 runners. Sir Mo Farah unfortunately was forced to pull out with a hip injury, but last year’s winner winner Sisay Lemma is back, while Kenenisa Bekele also runs - the Ethipian is the only man in the field to run under 2 hours 2 minutes with Eliud Kipchoge the only man faster in history. Look out for Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei in the elite women’s field, with her battle against Ethipians Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Ashete Bekere likely to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton and Hove Albion begin their newest era on Saturday as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool, with Roberto De Zerbi in the dugout for the first time since replacing Graham Potter.The Seagulls will be hoping he can keep the early season momentum going that the team managed to achieve with the now-Chelsea boss, as they sit fourth in the Premier League table - four places and four points ahead of their weekend opponents.Jurgen Klopp’s side have only played once since their dreadful defeat to Napoli on 7 September, while Brighton haven’t featured in any game at all since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Braille banners will offer encouragement to blind London Marathon runners

Braille messages will be used to encourage blind and visually impaired runners taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday.Thirty-five runners with guides are expected to take part in the event while hundreds of others will be raising money for charities which support blind and vision impaired people.Banners featuring messages of encouragement in Braille will line miles 20 and 23 of the course which are often points where participants need a boost to keep going.Guides will be able to encourage their runner to the left side of the course so they can feel the Braille banner as they pass the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Robbie Brady
The Independent

Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has claimed the Queen approved a plane, that repatriated the bodies of British soldiers, to transport her coffin with the words: “If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”The former England rugby star, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, described how the aircraft, due to fly the Queen from Edinburgh to London after her death, was substituted for a larger RAF aircraft to enable a more “dignified” ceremony.Mr Tindall said he could not verify the story, sent to him by an “ex-army friend”, and it appears the claims have been...
U.K.
The Independent

Where to watch the London Marathon? Best spectator spots

The iconic London Marathon is back as 50,000 runners make their way through the 26.2 mile route.The famous sights of Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge are among the best spots along the route.Runners will work their way from Greenwich to Tower Bridge when they cross the Thames.And all the training and commitment becomes worth it when the runners arrive in Westminster and eventually turn at Buckingham Palace towards the finish line on the Mall. Here’s all you need to know about the route for this year’s race.When is this year’s race?The 2022 London Marathon takes place on Sunday, 2...
WORLD
The Independent

On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues

New Zealand superstar Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues on this day in 2005 as he looked to force his way back into the All Blacks’ World Cup plans.The 30-year-old winger had endured frustrating periods on the sidelines due to illness and more recently a shoulder injury picked up playing in Martin Johnson’s testimonial.“I look forward to joining the Blues later this year and to getting back on the rugby field,” said Lomu. “It’s a really exciting time to be involved in Welsh rugby.”Lomu, who starred in the 1995 and 1999 World Cups, underwent a kidney transplant in 2004 after...
RUGBY
The Independent

‘I don’t get it’: Jurgen Klopp backs ‘outstanding’ Trent Alexander-Arnold over defending criticism

Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold has been unfairly criticised because Liverpool have defended badly as a team this season and said he would drop the right-back if he could not defend.The Liverpool manager described Alexander-Arnold as a world-class talent and a player with a skill-set he had never seen in a right-back before.But he objected to verdicts on the 23-year-old’s defensive work which ignore the elements he has done well and said that, when the Merseysider sometimes seems to be caught out of position, it is because he is actually following instructions to be in advanced roles in Liverpool’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Jersey#Armenians#Ireland#Nations League
The Independent

Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally

Political leaders and high-profile actors will be among those addressing a rally on Irish unification in Dublin later.Pro-unity group Ireland’s Future, which has organised the event in the 3Arena, has said thousands of people are expected to attend.Actors Jimmy Nesbitt and Colm Meaney will be among those participating.Cold Feet star Nesbitt, who is from a unionist background in Northern Ireland, will deliver the keynote address at the close of the afternoon-long rally.#TogetherWeCan #3Arena #Saturday1pm #irelandsfuture pic.twitter.com/kUUlfdf17O— Ireland's Future - Todhchaí na hÉireann (@IrelandsFuture) September 29, 2022Ahead of the event, he insisted he was not jumping on any “bandwagon”.“I think people...
PROTESTS
The Independent

London Marathon provides stage for greatness after Eliud Kipchoge heroics

As the dust settles on what was an exhilarating Sunday morning in Berlin last week, Eliud Kipchoge’s marathon world record has sent a bolt of lightning through this weekend’s London Marathon elite fields. Inspirational, yes, but this year’s race may now bring an added layer of naivety among its world-class runners, determined to test the veracity of the legendary Kenyan’s mantra “no human is limited”. It should make for a series of thrilling races with the lure of greatness likely to justify numerous gambles.Amid great poignancy surrounding the nation mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II in recent weeks,...
WORLD
The Independent

‘The Met breaks my heart’: The dramatic decline of Britain’s biggest police force, and how it could recover

As former Metropolitan Police officers, Bethany and Paul Eaton are well aware of the disaster that has enveloped Scotland Yard: violent crime is soaring across London and thousands of officers have left the force.Yet even they were shocked by the way police responded when their home in Chislehurst, south-east London, was burgled in 2019. The couple were on their way back from a family holiday in Dubai when their childminder called to say the back door had been smashed in.The Eatons, who now run a vegan yoghurt business, asked a neighbour – a Met civilian employee – for help and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

London Marathon ballot: How can I enter next year’s race?

The TCS London Marathon is here and 50,000 lucky runners will take to the streets in one of the world’s most iconic races.For those inspired or keen to experience the magic, you can apply for entry into next year’s race. It’s closer than you think, too, with the race reverting back to its traditional April slot, on Sunday 23rd. Here’s all you need to know about the ballot and how to get into next year’s race.How can I enter next year’s race? You can secure a place in the 2023 London Marathon by entering the ballot. The ballot opens...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Voices: Why Black History Month matters to me

In school and in football, I’ve shared classrooms and dressing rooms with people from all types of backgrounds, religions, races, creeds and cultures. I have loved every minute of learning about the nuances of the culture and language of others. There are many similarities that unite us all as people, but there are also differences. It’s important to celebrate those differences, because they make us who we are. Black History Month gives us a platform to celebrate and share Black culture and history, and it is vital that we take this opportunity to highlight positive role models for the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Hard-Fi’s Richard Archer: ‘It’s like we went a bit to the left so the right went Nazi Germany’

For a second, it’s like 2005 has barged into the pub demanding respect. Richard Archer, singer with Staines’ indie rock massive Hard-Fi, arrives at a Thames-side Richmond boozer with his bright blue eyes flashing and the jaw-length hair he sported pre-pandemic shorn back to his classic indie bovver-boy cut. He’s as energised as he ever was when leading some of the most raucous gig scenes this writer saw that entire disrespected decade, when entire Academies would be bouncing right back to the (drunk dry) bar to clock-off clubland punk anthems “Hard To Beat” and “Living For The Weekend”. He was...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy