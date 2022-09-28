ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBBO: Prue Leith warns of future double elimination following Bread Week twist

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Great British Bake Off contestants have been warned about a forthcoming double elimination after a twist in this week’s episode.

Tuesday (27 September) episode saw the bakers taking part in Bread Week, where they had to make pizzas, pain aux raisins and a savoury bread dish that looks like a cake called a smörgåstårta.

However, missing from the competitors were Rebs Lightbody and Abdul Rehman Sharif, who did not compete due to illness.

At the end of the episode, Fielding told Janusz that he had been named Star Baker.

Matt Lucas was then given the “horrible job” of announcing which contestant was going home.

But after the tense build-up, the comedian explained: “Well this week, nobody’s going home.

“The judges felt, given the quality here and the fact that Rebs and Abdul aren’t here, that everybody deserves the chance to bake again.”

However, Prue Leith warned: “They were all thrilled to bits because nobody had to go. They’re all friends, they don’t want to see their friends going.

“But, sooner or later, we have to send two bakers home and that’s not nice.”

You can read The Independent ’s review of the new series of Bake Off here .

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

The Independent

Utkarsh Ambudkar: ‘Once upon a time, they wouldn’t put a brown face on the billboard’

Utkarsh Ambudkar isn’t sure what you know him from. For the longest time, he was fielding falsetto fangirl screams for Donald, the lightning-fast emcee he played in the joyous 2012 college a cappella comedy, Pitch Perfect.Lately, the squeals of delight when someone recognises him are more varied. If he’s in Pacific Palisades, for instance… well, honestly, in the fashionable LA suburbs, they’re still clamouring for Pitch Perfect.“But if I’m in Africa,” says the 38-year-old American, “it’s Barbershop” – the long-running film franchise fronted by Ice Cube. “If I’m at JFK, it’s usually The Mindy Project because the folks working at...
MUSIC
The Independent

Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date

The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month. During the streamer’s...
TV & VIDEOS
