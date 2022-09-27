ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

KHQ Right Now

Local business jumps in on T.V. dinner trend

SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes. But you don't have to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon.  The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
SPOKANE, WA
Colfax, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton

A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
COLTON, WA
92Q

Woman Sells Her Daughter To Man For Sneakers

Just when you thought you have heard it all, then all of sudden boom another dumb situation happens again in these ghetto streets of America. Recently a 31-year old woman was sentenced to a 21 year sentence for conspiracy to sex trafficking of her six-year-old daughter, and will remain on federal supervision for life. It […] The post Woman Sells Her Daughter To Man For Sneakers appeared first on 92 Q.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change

PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pullman Police Department seeks help identifying suspects

PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman Police Department (PPD) is seeking assistance identifying two suspects in connection to the use of credit cards stolen from a vehicle to make purchases at Walmart and Starbucks. If you recognize either suspect, PPD asks you to contact Officer Chamberlin at (509) 334-0802...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

28-Year-Old WSU Student Arrested on Several Charges After Allegedly Punching a Driver in Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident

PULLMAN - A 28-year-old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The alleged...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM

I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Record heat today with a much cooler Thursday- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. We are going to see record highs on Tuesday, as temperatures will approach 90 degrees. We have moderate air quality with showers coming in on Thursday before a great weekend of weather. Record will be broken today under a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

