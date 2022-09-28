Read full article on original website
Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'
President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
EU agrees to tax windfall oil and gas profits amid 'insane race' to tame energy crisis
EU governments agreed Friday to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies and to cap the revenues of some electricity generators as the cost of Europe's energy crisis spirals higher. But energy ministers from the 27 EU member states failed to reach an agreement on a proposal by...
Europe faces 'scary situation' following mysterious pipeline leaks, former US regulator says
The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe's massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN. "It's a scary situation. They are basically hoping and praying for a mild winter," Chatterjee, a former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a phone interview. "That's a risky, risky place to be."
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow accused of killing citizens it claims are its own after illegal annexations – live
UK’s Ministry of Defence says Putin’s military tactics resulting in deaths of civilians in regions illegally annexed on Friday
US imposing 'swift and severe costs' on Russia following Putin's Ukraine annexation
The US is imposing what it describes as "swift and severe costs" on Russia, including sanctions on a figure the Biden administration says is key to Russia's economy, after President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of regions of Ukraine following what the West casts as "sham referenda." Putin signed documents...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 5G services in India, calling it a "step towards the new era."
Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity
As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its eighth month, the European Union scrambles for energy to heat its homes and power its industry in the coming winter, the U.S. and China continue to rattle sabers at each other over Taiwan and smaller actual and potential conflicts rage around the world, it seems like a good time to take stock […] The post Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
