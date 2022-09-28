ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Albany Herald

Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'

President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
Europe faces 'scary situation' following mysterious pipeline leaks, former US regulator says

The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe's massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN. "It's a scary situation. They are basically hoping and praying for a mild winter," Chatterjee, a former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a phone interview. "That's a risky, risky place to be."
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Johnstonian News

Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity

As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its eighth month, the European Union scrambles for energy to heat its homes and power its industry in the coming winter, the U.S. and China continue to rattle sabers at each other over Taiwan and smaller actual and potential conflicts rage around the world, it seems like a good time to take stock […] The post Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
