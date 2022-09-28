Read full article on original website
Sun Gazette editorial: Don't spin mediocrity into an achievement
Let’s say you’re a high-school senior and decide to apply to a high-quality institution of higher education. To pick one at random (or perhaps not), let’s say it’s the University of Mary Washington. Very high-quality, indeed. And let’s say in your application you note that 40...
Storm cancellations and delays around Northern Virginia
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com. -- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee...
State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
InFive: Jug handle intersection, hair extension robbery and latest on Ian
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection.
Northern Virginia students walk out to protest state policies on trans youth
Thousands of students in Prince William County and around Northern Virginia walked out of school this week, part of organized protests against new policies on transgender students released by the Virginia Department of Education Sept. 16. Dozens of walk-out demonstrations took place Tuesday, with several more following Wednesday, including one...
Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of remnants from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian, which is currently battering parts of Florida, will make its way northward through the Southeast over the next few days. And because the mid-Atlantic region is in its predicted path, what’s left of Ian will likely affect the weather around D.C. this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected for the area.
Titanium demonstration facility to receive $873,000 in grants to build in VA
(The Center Square) – A company building Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility will receive at least $873,000 through two grant programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. IperionX Limited will build its 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility in Halifax County, which is expected to create 108 new jobs over...
InFive: Gun purchase tracking, free student bus rides and heavy rain coming
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a group of attorneys general in criticizing a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases. 4. Son charged. A 36-year-old Fairfax County man is charged with...
InFive: Denny's murder conviction, watching Hurricane Ian and what's the toll?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. One of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant has been found guilty on 45 counts, including second-degree murder, in connection with the Dec. 26, 2019 crime. 4. School hiring practices. After a Fairfax County...
Social-safety-net agencies to share health-care funding
Two Northern Virginia social-safety-net agencies are sharing in statewide grants totaling $1 million from UnitedHealth Group to expand access to health-care services and programs among uninsured individuals and under-served communities. The Empowering Health initiative will spent $11 million to support organizations in 11 states. The two Northern Virginia organizations to...
Inflation rate hikes could affect Virginia bonds, economy
(The Center Square) – The Federal Reserve intends to keep raising interest rates, which could have a negative effect on future state and local bonds in Virginia and a mixture of positive and negative effects on businesses, according to scholars and interest groups. As inflation continues to be a...
Heavy rain, gusty winds from Hurricane Ian expected later today
Northern Virginia is expected to start seeing impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian by late this afternoon, with heavy rain and high winds in the forecast. Rainfall will be heavy tonight, possibly accumulating more than 3 inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. A lull in...
