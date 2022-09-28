ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Don't spin mediocrity into an achievement

Let’s say you’re a high-school senior and decide to apply to a high-quality institution of higher education. To pick one at random (or perhaps not), let’s say it’s the University of Mary Washington. Very high-quality, indeed. And let’s say in your application you note that 40...
Inside Nova

Storm cancellations and delays around Northern Virginia

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com. -- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee...
Inside Nova

State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia

(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
Inside Nova

Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of remnants from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian, which is currently battering parts of Florida, will make its way northward through the Southeast over the next few days. And because the mid-Atlantic region is in its predicted path, what’s left of Ian will likely affect the weather around D.C. this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected for the area.
Inside Nova

Titanium demonstration facility to receive $873,000 in grants to build in VA

(The Center Square) – A company building Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility will receive at least $873,000 through two grant programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. IperionX Limited will build its 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility in Halifax County, which is expected to create 108 new jobs over...
Inside Nova

InFive: Gun purchase tracking, free student bus rides and heavy rain coming

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a group of attorneys general in criticizing a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases. 4. Son charged. A 36-year-old Fairfax County man is charged with...
Inside Nova

Social-safety-net agencies to share health-care funding

Two Northern Virginia social-safety-net agencies are sharing in statewide grants totaling $1 million from UnitedHealth Group to expand access to health-care services and programs among uninsured individuals and under-served communities. The Empowering Health initiative will spent $11 million to support organizations in 11 states. The two Northern Virginia organizations to...
Inside Nova

Inflation rate hikes could affect Virginia bonds, economy

(The Center Square) – The Federal Reserve intends to keep raising interest rates, which could have a negative effect on future state and local bonds in Virginia and a mixture of positive and negative effects on businesses, according to scholars and interest groups. As inflation continues to be a...
Inside Nova

Heavy rain, gusty winds from Hurricane Ian expected later today

Northern Virginia is expected to start seeing impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian by late this afternoon, with heavy rain and high winds in the forecast. Rainfall will be heavy tonight, possibly accumulating more than 3 inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. A lull in...
