Montgomery County, OH

Montgomery County Sheriffs searching for suspect after robbery

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at the Green Leaf Inn, according to a news release.

Crews were dispatched to 4200 N. Dixie Drive at around 2:18 a.m.

A female bartender was closing the bar when a male with a black hoodie pulled around his head put something in her back and demanded money while she was in the back room, the release said.

Money was taken as well as the bartender’s purse.

The suspect fled east on foot from the establishment, the sheriff’s office said.

K9 searched the area with additional deputies and could not locate the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

